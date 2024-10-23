^

Sports

UAAP games postponed due to ‘Kristine’

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 9:23am
Ateneo's Chris Koon
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP postponed the scheduled games on Wednesday, October 23, due to the heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Kristine.

On Tuesday night, the UAAP announced the postponement of games to a later date following class suspensions in several cities in Metro Manila.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons were supposed to take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons were set to face the University of the East Red Warriors in the men’s basketball games.

The Ateneo-Adamson game is crucial as the winner will tie the 4-6 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers for the fourth spot in the standings.

UE, meanwhile, will try to return to the win column against the mighty Fighting Maroons.

In the Junior High School boys’ basketball division, Far Eastern University-Diliman was set to take on Ateneo, while La Salle-Zobel was supposed to clash with Adamson.

The UAAP’s high school boys’ volleyball matches were also cancelled.

“The league will provide updates regarding the rescheduling of the postponed games at a later date,” the association said.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
