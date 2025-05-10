^

Sports

Eala, Gauff breeze through next round of Italian Open doubles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 9:56pm
Eala, Gauff breeze through next round of Italian Open doubles
Alex Eala (left) and Coco Gauff (right)
(Alex Eala via Facebook; Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- On to the next one.

The team of Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala and American partner Coco Gauff is heading to the next round of the Italian Open’s doubles after making quick work of the pair of Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar, 6-3, 6-1, Saturday (Manila time) in Rome.

With World No. 22 doubles’ player Gauff as her partner, the young Eala, ranked 456th in doubles’ play, will be extending her trip in Rome after an early exit in the singles’ division.

The first set was close, with the Panova-Stollar duo tying things up at two games apiece after being down 0-2.

But Eala and Gauff quickly asserted their mastery, winning the next three games en route to a 5-2 lead.

Panova and Stollar then held their serve and kept themselves in it, but the winning pair was just too much to handle and took the first set.

In the second set, Eala and Gauff dropped the first game, but found their rhythm and won the next six.

While Stollar and Panova had one more ace at three, Gauff and Eala won 31 service points compared to their opponents’ 19. They also won 25 receiving points to the losing pair’s 14.

This is Eala’s first doubles’ win since December last year. In the ITF United Arab Emirates 01A, she partnered with Greece’s Valentini Grammatikopoulou and won in the first round, before getting beaten in three sets by the pair of Isabelle Haverlag and Elena Pridankina.

In the Oieras Ladies’ Open last month, Eala and her partner, Katie Volynets, bowed out of the first round after absorbing a two-set defeat to Christina Rosca and Carmen Corley.

A few days ago, the World No. 70 singles player bowed out of the singles competition after being crushed by Marta Kostyuk.

ALEX EALA

COCO GAUFF

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala had an early exit from the Internazionali bnl d’Italia in Rome early Thursday morning...
Sports
fbtw
PatMen, Paper Rex qualify for Valorant Masters Toronto

PatMen, Paper Rex qualify for Valorant Masters Toronto

10 hours ago
Paper Rex, with Filipino player  Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, bested South Korean rival DRX, 2-0, in the lower...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 days ago
Alex Eala faces a tall order against World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love &ndash; basketball
brandSpace

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love – basketball

8 days ago
Pacquiao said that he first fell in love with the sport back in his humble beginnings in Sarangani Province.
Sports
fbtw
Ildefonso&rsquo;s way

Ildefonso’s way

By Bill Velasco | 23 hours ago
The brood of retired two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Danny Ildefonso has always been exposed to basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebuano tennis bets to strut stuff at Lapu-Lapu juniors tilt

Cebuano tennis bets to strut stuff at Lapu-Lapu juniors tilt

11 hours ago
Cebu’s rising junior tennis stars are poised to make a powerful statement as they take center stage in the highly anticipated...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falls short as Korda powers into joint lead

Pagdanganan falls short as Korda powers into joint lead

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid to make the weekend rounds at the Mizuho Americas Open ended in heartbreak after another late-round...
Sports
fbtw
Bruce, Guce stay in hunt; Hoey surges late

Bruce, Guce stay in hunt; Hoey surges late

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Sam Bruce continued to showcase her consistency and resolve with a second straight 68 on Friday (Saturday Manila time) to...
Sports
fbtw
Mitchell magic as Cavs down Pacers

Mitchell magic as Cavs down Pacers

12 hours ago
 Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 126-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff holds nerve to join Sabalenka in Italian Open third round

Gauff holds nerve to join Sabalenka in Italian Open third round

13 hours ago
Coco Gauff survived a scare at this year's Italian Open, coming back from a set down to beat qualifier Victoria Mboko...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with