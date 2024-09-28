^

Fajardo leads PBA BPC race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 11:35am
Fajardo leads PBA BPC race
June Mar Fajardo (15)
MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo may have another feather in his decorated cap.

Fajardo, the eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player, is currently leading the Best Player of the Conference race, according to the PBA.

At the end of the PBA Governors' Cup eliminations, the 6-foot-10 big man is ahead of the pack with 43.9 statistical points, with averages of 21.3 points, a league-leading 15.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The 10-time BPC was one of the key cogs for San Miguel, who finished the elimination round at second place of Group B.

Coming in second in the race is NLEX Road Warrior Robert Bolick with 38.7 SPs. He is currently averaging 20.4 points, a league-leading 8.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

League top scorer Arvin Tolentino of the NorthPort Batang Pier comes in at third with 23.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals a game.

Fajardo's teammate, CJ Perez, is fourth with 20.5 markers, 5.5 boards, 5.3 dimes and 1.2 steals per game. Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar rounds up the top five of the race with 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (30.3 SPs), Blackwater Bossing rookie Sedrick Barefield (29.5 SPs), Converge FiberXer Alec Stockton (29.1 SPs), Ginebra's Stephen Holt (28.4 SPs) and Meralco Bolt Chris Newsome (28.1 SPs) complete the top 10.

Meanwhile, Blackwater import George King is leading the way in the Best Import Award. He has 61.7 SPs, with a league-leading 40.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per contest as the Bossing failed to make the quarterfinal round.

Reigning Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the TNT Tropang Giga is second with 57.6 SPs, followed by NLEX's DeQuan Jones (55.3 SPs) and San Miguel's Jordan Adams (50.1 SPs). Converge's Jalen Jones complete the top five with 47.5 SPs.

Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (47.4 SPs), Rain or Shine's Aaron Fuller (46.8 SPs) and Meralco's Allen Durham (46.8 SPs) rank sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

