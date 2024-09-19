^

Sports

Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 5:43pm
Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs
UP's Mark Belmonte
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ roster is arguably the most stacked this UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament. 

From the point guard to center positions, the Fighting Maroons are a deep team. 

On Wednesday night, UP showcased its depth against the National University Bulldogs. 

They defeated the gritty Bulldogs, 89-62, dealing the worst loss of the Sampaloc-based squad under Coach Jeff Napa. 

Fourteen Fighting Maroons had at least a field goal. And in the middle of it all, Mark Belmonte stood tall. 

The sophomore Belmonte had the best game of his young career thus far, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He also had three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in just 15 minutes of play. 

Belmonte, after the game, said that Coach Goldwin Monteverde told him to just be ready and prepared once he gets his number called. 

“Sabi lang sa akin lagi ni coach Gold na maging ready lang ako kung gagamitin man o hindi, basta kung ano man iyong maitutulong ko sa team kapag pinasok ako ibibigay ko iyong best ko kasi ang lalim ng roster namin,” he said after the win. 

“Wala namang mawawala kung ibibigay ko iyong best ko tas makakatulong pa ko sa team,” he added. 

Belmonte previously had four points against the Ateneo Blue Eagles and nine points against the University of the East Red Warriors. 

In their second win against UE, he had four rebounds and four assists. 

Against NU, he had a game-high +29 as he showcased not just his offense but his defense. 

“Naisip ko lang ngayon kung ano iyong matutulong ko talaga para maging consistent kami hanggang matapos iyong game tsaka pinag-isipan talaga namin na ifocus lahat ngayon kasi ang pangit talaga ng tapos ng game namin nung saturday,” he said.

“Inisip lang namin paano kami babawi at magiging consistent,” he added. 

For his part, UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon lauded the “late bloomer” Belmonte. 

“Ang nakakatuwa dito kay Mark, I’m not sure if a lot of people know, pero you could say that he’s sort of a late bloomer in terms of being in a systematic basketball type of way. The skill, the talent obviously is there,” he said. 

“He’s long, he’s athletic, he can shoot from the outside and also iyong defense niya and iyong naging adjustment niya the past few years this is only his second season, malaking bagay para sa amin, especially knowing that Aldous Torcullas was going to miss some games,” he added. 

The Fighting Maroons will try to continue rolling as they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Sunday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

1 day ago
Keanu Jahns continued his stellar form from his near-miss at Splendido Taal in July, carding a sensational seven-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Jahns fires seven-under 64 for one-shot lead

Jahns fires seven-under 64 for one-shot lead

19 hours ago
Keanu Jahns carded a sensational seven-under-par 64 to wrest a one-shot lead over Enrico Gallardo in the rain-hit ICTSI Forest...
Sports
fbtw
Wojnarowski, master of NBA scoops, leaves ESPN for Bonnies

Wojnarowski, master of NBA scoops, leaves ESPN for Bonnies

7 hours ago
Adrian Wojnarowski, who became a master of breaking NBA news as an ESPN reporter for the past seven years, announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons obliterate Bulldogs for share of top spot

Maroons obliterate Bulldogs for share of top spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons started hot and never looked back, manhandling the National University...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings dump Fuel Masters for quarters berth

Gin Kings dump Fuel Masters for quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals after rolling past the Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jerusalem claims to have figured out Mexican challenger

Jerusalem claims to have figured out Mexican challenger

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
There will be no retreat — and definitely no surrender — for Melvin Jerusalem, one of the only two reigning Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Canino deliver for Philippines vs Argentina in Chess Olympiad

Frayna, Canino deliver for Philippines vs Argentina in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and wonder girl Ruelle Canino pulled off impressive victories to lift the Philippines made Argentina weep...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors turn back Tamaraws

Warriors turn back Tamaraws

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
University of the East added to the piling woes of new coach Sean Chambers and Far Eastern U, escaping with a 56-51 comeback...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Philippines vs all-G Croatia in Round 7

It’s Philippines vs all-G Croatia in Round 7

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra will try to carry the Philippines on his shoulders anew as they face dangerous...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with