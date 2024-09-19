Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ roster is arguably the most stacked this UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

From the point guard to center positions, the Fighting Maroons are a deep team.

On Wednesday night, UP showcased its depth against the National University Bulldogs.

They defeated the gritty Bulldogs, 89-62, dealing the worst loss of the Sampaloc-based squad under Coach Jeff Napa.

Fourteen Fighting Maroons had at least a field goal. And in the middle of it all, Mark Belmonte stood tall.

The sophomore Belmonte had the best game of his young career thus far, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He also had three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in just 15 minutes of play.

Belmonte, after the game, said that Coach Goldwin Monteverde told him to just be ready and prepared once he gets his number called.

“Sabi lang sa akin lagi ni coach Gold na maging ready lang ako kung gagamitin man o hindi, basta kung ano man iyong maitutulong ko sa team kapag pinasok ako ibibigay ko iyong best ko kasi ang lalim ng roster namin,” he said after the win.

“Wala namang mawawala kung ibibigay ko iyong best ko tas makakatulong pa ko sa team,” he added.

Belmonte previously had four points against the Ateneo Blue Eagles and nine points against the University of the East Red Warriors.

In their second win against UE, he had four rebounds and four assists.

Against NU, he had a game-high +29 as he showcased not just his offense but his defense.

“Naisip ko lang ngayon kung ano iyong matutulong ko talaga para maging consistent kami hanggang matapos iyong game tsaka pinag-isipan talaga namin na ifocus lahat ngayon kasi ang pangit talaga ng tapos ng game namin nung saturday,” he said.

“Inisip lang namin paano kami babawi at magiging consistent,” he added.

For his part, UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon lauded the “late bloomer” Belmonte.

“Ang nakakatuwa dito kay Mark, I’m not sure if a lot of people know, pero you could say that he’s sort of a late bloomer in terms of being in a systematic basketball type of way. The skill, the talent obviously is there,” he said.

“He’s long, he’s athletic, he can shoot from the outside and also iyong defense niya and iyong naging adjustment niya the past few years this is only his second season, malaking bagay para sa amin, especially knowing that Aldous Torcullas was going to miss some games,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons will try to continue rolling as they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Sunday.