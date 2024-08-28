^

Azkals legacy continues with Asia 7s Championship stint

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 4:49pm
Stephan Schrock
MANILA, Philippines – The Azkals are back, this time as a seven-a-side football squad representing the Philippines in the international front.

Led by former skippers Stephan Schrock and Misagh Bahadoran, the version 2.0 of the Azkals will get their first taste of action in the Asia 7s Championship slated October 9-12 at the EV Arena Elmina in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“This is the next step in keeping alive the Azkals name which has become synonymous with Philippine football,” said Schrock at a press conference Wednesday.

The Azkals moniker has been discontinued as the Philippine XI goes on a transition under the new Philippine Football Federation administration.

"It is very important to continue the Azkals legacy on how as the former minnows of Asian football, we were able to rise and overcome the challenges before. Hopefully by using the moniker again, we can once more inspire all aspiring football players in the country,” Schrock said.

Bahadoran is making his Philippine team comeback.

“It has been years since I represented the country but the desire to do so has always been there. It is a great honor for me to wear the national colors one more time,” he said.

Schrock and Bahadoran will co-skipper the Azkals 7s, who will be coached by Hamed Hajimedhedi with Patrick Ace Bright as team manager.

The team will conduct tryouts on September 7 and 8 for the Asia 7s competition against rivals led by Malaysia, India, Japan, China, Brunei, Singapore and Indonesia.

