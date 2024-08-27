Samoilenko, Baron take over as PLDT beats Chery Tiggo for semis berth

The Samoilenko-Baron tandem dominated the fifth and final set as the High Speed Hitters edged the Chery Tiggo Crossovers

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for saviors in troubled waters, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front — the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy Baron.

Casting its long and intimidating shadows, the Samoilenko-Baron tandem dominated the fifth and final set as the High Speed Hitters edged the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-23, 25-27, 15-25, 25-18, 15-9, Tuesday night to barge into the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Samoilenko and Baron each scored four critical points in the deciding set to help propel PLDT straight to the semis versus Akari in another knockout affair Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Samoilenko ended up firing 37 points, including 32 on spikes and three on blocks.

But the most crucial one came late in the last set when the Russian tank swatted away a Mylene Paat attack that sent the franchise into the semis and in frantic celebration.

For Baron, she came alive when her club needed it most, scored when it mattered and finished with nine hits.

“Napagusapan last game na kailangan namin makapasok na me winning culture,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

The win also avenged PLDT’s stinging five-set defeat to Chery Tiggo, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10, in the elimination round last Aug. 3

It was a heartbreaking result for Chery Tiggo, which appeared headed to repeating over PLDT and advancing to the next round when it seized a two-set to one advantage.

But it proved to be the Crossovers’ last show of force as Samoilenko went on rampage mode in the fourth set before teaming up with Baron in the final set that sealed it.

Kath Bell unleashed a match-high 40 points only to see it go to waste as Chery Tiggo drowned late.