Magnolia's Abueva talks about upcoming PBA season

Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 9:54am
Calvin Abueva with his first signature shoe, from Peak.

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin “The Beast” Abueva has been a fixture in the Philippine Basketball Association since he was drafted second overall by the Alaska franchise in 2012. 

He was expected to make an instant impact in the pros since he was the very first collegiate player to have led a league in scoring, rebounding and assists, and he has helped his squads in every stop, also donning the National colors along the way.

Entering Abueva's 13th season, the Magnolia franchise is counting on the power forward to bring his leadership and talent, to help them make it back to the mountaintop. 

How has your preparations been for the coming PBA Season?

Calvin: It’s been quite a while since we last played. We are training hard for this coming Governor’s Cup, and I know everyone is excited for the coming conference opening on August 18. Mainit na bakbakan na ito!

How’s your import, Glenn Robinson III, doing?

Calvin: He is good! He is able get the system of coach, and our bonding has been great! We encourage him and we also make sure that we are there to be with him outside of practice. Being alone here in the country, he needs our support and we are hoping that leads to a championship in the end.

I’m not certain if he will play the four or the three for us, but he is a perfect fit for the wing. He and I will be banging with the opposing big men and the imports of the other teams. We will be sacrificing our bodies defensively, but we are also hoping he helps out offensively.

What’s are your goals for this coming season?

Calvin: I just want to bring my usual game back. I want to contribute to my team the way they expect me to, and hopefully that brings us to a Championship. We have a different format this conference, this is a longer one than usual, but we need to persevere if we want that title.

Why? What happened with your game?

Calvin: I’m just going back to basics. Concentrating on working hard. I’m simplifying things. No more distractions. I’m focused on my strengths and just doing exactly what’s being asked from me by the coaches. That’s what’s kept me here in the PBA this long, so I’ll stick to this.

Right now, you have a signature shoe with Peak, talk to us about that.

Calvin:  This is huge blessing that I signed with Peak! It’s good quality and one that all basketball players will appreciate. I play the power position, where I’m jumping all the time, running all over the place, I need the shoes that are perfect for me. They fit me so well, because I’m able to do everything on the floor comfortably. 

They initially showed me the first version, and then we went through a few adjustments until they came out with this one which is perfect for me. 

I think you’ll like the shoe, it has “The Beast” emblazoned on the side, my signature on it as well, and it also has CA13. The price is also very affordable. It’s my first shoe and I’m very excited, and I hope this creates an impact in my career, as well.

On August 17, we will be launching the shoe at the ONE Ayala Activity Center. 

--

There will be a meet and greet with Calvin at 5 p.m. 

