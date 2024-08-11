Soltones takes charge as Akari books first-ever PVL playoff appearance

Grethcel Soltones brought out the big guns as she swung the momentum back to the Chargers with four of the last six points in the winner-take-all fifth set.

MANILA, Philippines — Grethcel Soltones did not shy away from the limelight as the Akari Chargers evaded the upset axe against the Galeries Tower Highrisers in their opening match of Round 2 of the PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday.

With their backs against the wall facing a win-hungry Galeries side, Soltones brought out the big guns as she swung the momentum back to the Chargers with four of the last six points in the winner-take-all fifth set.

The Highrisers looked primed for the victory when they were at match point, 14-12, but Soltones saved a whopping four match points to keep their drive going for the victory.

After tying the match at 16-all, Soltones made way for import Oly Okaro to finish the job in cardiac fashion.

Asked about her late game heroics, she said that she specifically asked for the ball from setter Kamille Cal.

“Hiningi ko na kasi sabi ko nga kay Muy (Cal), ‘Muy bigay mo na sa’kin pero ‘wag mo bilisan para makita ko ‘yung blockers.’ Sabi ko ibigay niya sa’kin ‘yung bola, cover ko ‘yun, tapos ayun,” said Soltones.

“Tiwala kami sa bawat isa so I guess, ‘di na rin natakot ‘yung bawat isa pumalo or umatake kasi nasa likod ko naman sila,” she added.

Though a newcomer to the team, Soltones stepped up to the plate not just when it came to scoring, but also as a leader.

When the going got tough, Soltones just had to remind the team what they’ve been able to do so far.

“Ni-reremind lang namin ‘yung bawat isa na hindi na bago sa’tin ‘to,” she said.

Even as they now have a program-best six wins in a single conference, Soltones said that the work continues for them.

With the quarterfinals in sight, they’re working even more to raise the bar and learn Coach Taka Minowa’s system.

“Hindi talaga ko nag-expect kung nasaan kami ngayon. Gusto ko lang talaga ma-experience si Coach Taka as a Japanese coach. Nag-trust kami sa system niya and I guess it’s working naman eh so patuloy lang and adjustments na lang na maliliit,” she said.

Soltones and the Chargers march on in their Round 2 campaign against the NXLED Chameleons on Thursday, August 15.