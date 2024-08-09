National swimming trials draw over 500 aspirants

MANILA, Philippines -- More than 500 swimmers are expected to participate in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. national trials later this month, the national governing body said.

According to the PAI, the number includes 61 Filipino-foreign swimmers.

There will be two categories in the national trials — 50 meters (long course) and 25 meters (short course).

The tryouts, set to happen on August 15-18 for the long course and August 20-23 for the short course, will be the basis for the selection of members of the Philippine delegation that will be sent to the World Aquatics World Cup, the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships this year, as well as the World Aquatics Championships next year.

Paris Olympians Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch are among the 61 Fil-foreign swimmers.

Aside from them, World Championships veteran and 2019 Manila SEA Games champion Fil-Am Chloe Isleta, multi-titled junior internationalist Vietnam-based Fil-Briton Heather White, bronze medalist in the Asian Age-Group championships last February in New Clark City; and Fil-American Teia Salvino, the 2023 Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner are set to participate.

For the locals, World Championships veteran and SEA Games gold medalist Xiandi Chua, Jasmine Micaela Mojdeh, Patricia Mae Santor, Hugh Antonio Parto, and veteran internationalists Gerald Jacinto and Jamesrey Ajido, the country’s first-ever Asian junior gold medal winner will compete.

“Surprised, in a very positive way, with this development. We welcome them, arms wide open, and thankful that Filipino-Foreign athletes are now showing a big desire to join our national pool,” PAI secretary-general Eric Buhain said.

"And now they're coming and willing to be evaluated by PAI. If they're truly good, they will join the national pool. We will no longer be swayed by reports of fast times by scouts and managers, we must see them to believe. The same goes for our homegrown swimmers from all over the Philippines,” he added.

PAI added that it will be readying not just for swimming, but also for open water, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.