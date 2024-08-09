^

Sports

National swimming trials draw over 500 aspirants

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 5:43pm
National swimming trials draw over 500 aspirants

MANILA, Philippines -- More than 500 swimmers are expected to participate in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. national trials later this month, the national governing body said.

According to the PAI, the number includes 61 Filipino-foreign swimmers.

There will be two categories in the national trials — 50 meters (long course) and 25 meters (short course).

The tryouts, set to happen on August 15-18 for the long course and August 20-23 for the short course, will be the basis for the selection of members of the Philippine delegation that will be sent to the World Aquatics World Cup, the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships this year, as well as the World Aquatics Championships next year.

Paris Olympians Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch are among the 61 Fil-foreign swimmers.

Aside from them, World Championships veteran and 2019 Manila SEA Games champion Fil-Am Chloe Isleta, multi-titled junior internationalist Vietnam-based Fil-Briton Heather White, bronze medalist in the Asian Age-Group championships last February in New Clark City;  and Fil-American Teia Salvino, the 2023 Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner are set to participate.

For the locals, World Championships veteran and SEA Games gold medalist Xiandi Chua, Jasmine Micaela Mojdeh, Patricia Mae Santor, Hugh Antonio Parto, and veteran internationalists Gerald Jacinto and Jamesrey Ajido, the country’s first-ever Asian junior gold medal winner will compete.

“Surprised, in a very positive way, with this development. We welcome them, arms wide open, and thankful that Filipino-Foreign athletes are now showing a big desire to join our national pool,” PAI secretary-general Eric Buhain said.

"And now they're coming and willing to be evaluated by PAI. If they're truly good, they will join the national pool. We will no longer be swayed by reports of fast times by scouts and managers, we must see them to believe. The same goes for our homegrown swimmers from all over the Philippines,” he added.

PAI added that it will be readying not just for swimming, but also for open water, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

AQUATICS
Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
A welcome befitting a king awaits Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan surged into the thick of the Olympic medal race with a determined 69, positioning herself firmly among...
France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

17 hours ago
Hosts France defeated Germany, 73-69, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to reach the final of the Olympic men's basketball...
Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina clawed back from an early double bogey to fire an even-par 72 in the second round of the Paris...
Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
In sports, the winner takes it all. Glory, accolades and remembrance are reserved for those who stand at the pinnacle. The...
Debuting esports to usher in UAAP Season 87

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The booming esports discipline finally takes its turn as part of the UAAP events starting this year.
Jordan Clarkson on point with Team USA-Serbia commentary

By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
Like every hoops fan around the world, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz was tuned in to the Team USA-Serbia...
Family boosts Pagdanganan in Olympic golf comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The presence of her family helped Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan fight off unpredictable winds and a big crowd to claw...
New coastal challenge marks IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

5 hours ago
The IRONMAN Group is set to host the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Aboitiz Sunday, August 11, introducing a brand-new...
