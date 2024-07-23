^

Molina, Perez turn longtime rivalry into formidable partnership at Cignal

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 6:10pm
Molina, Perez turn longtime rivalry into formidable partnership at Cignal
Cignal's Ces Molina (left) and MJ Perez.
MANILA, Philippines – Former rivals Ces Molina and MJ Perez find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they are now on the same side of the net for the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference.

After years of fierce competition during their days in the Philippine Super Liga with the Petron Blaze Spikers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, the two hitters now work the same goal — to give the HD Spikers their first ever title since shifting to the PVL.

“Siyempre sobrang happy kasi ‘di ko na kailangan i-receive yung mga palo niya,” Molina quipped. 

“Very inspiring and motivating para sa team. Malaking bagay na si MJ yung nakuha naming import para makuha na namin yung goal namin this conference,” she added.

Meanwhile, Perez had nothing but praise for Molina. She acknowledged her teammate’s leadership skills which has helped her in acclimating to the team.

“She’s a really hardworking person,” said the Venezuelan. 

“She’s the more experienced girl in the team so everybody follows her, of course. But it’s nice to be around her and she’s very hardworking.”

Perez and Molina met thrice in the finals of the PSL, with Perez winning once and Molina winning the next two editions.

But now with one goal in mind, their teamwork is doing wonders so far for Cignal.

In the past two games, Molina and Perez averaged a combined 38 points for the HD Spikers. With six points in two wins, they’re eager to continue pouring it on as the tournament goes on.

Still, it’s not going to be a two-woman team.

As their skipper, Molina is hoping that the rest of the HD Spikers continue to build their play and offense behind their reinforcement to reach new heights.

“I think yung one team na kailangan namin ma-mindset talaga is to help the team, [is] to help Amiga every game kasi nandito siya to help us pero di ibig sabihin na kailangan buhatin niya yung buong team kailangan tulungan namin siya,” she said.

Perez mirrored her sentiments and deflected the credit to everyone on Cignal’s roster, who she said she’ll need each time to come up with her best performances.

“I cannot do 30 points alone. I need my teammates. I need everybody to help me. So, I feel like this is not about me scoring about 30 points, this is about my team helping me score these points,” she said.

Molina, Perez and the rest of the HD Spikers return to action on Saturday against the Capital1 Solar Spikers for a chance to go 3-0 in Pool B.

