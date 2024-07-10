^

Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 10:53am
Minana Evos during MPL Philippines Season 13.
MANILA, Philippines – Minana Evos has left the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines and released its entire roster.

"Minana and EVOS have made the difficult decision together that we will no longer participate in the MPL, resulting in the release of the current roster. While we are both proud of what the team has achieved during our time together, we feel it’s best to focus our future efforts separately," Minana Evos said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Minana first entered the league during its 11th season, partnering with Nexplay Evos for MPL Philippines, fielding the Minana roster from the amateur league. The following season, the team officially rebranded to Minana Evos. In Season 13, Minana Evos secured a first playoff spot in what would be its final season.

With Minana Evos' exit, MPL Philippines now only has seven franchise teams: namely reigning Philippine champion Liquid Echo (soon to be Team Liquid PH), reigning world champion Falcons AP Bren, Smart Omega, RSG Philippines, Blacklist International, TNC Pro Team and FNATIC Onic Philippines.

Rumors have been circulating that Serbian esports organization Aurora Esports is set to enter the Philippine esports scene, fielding the players who have left Tier One's esports team, Blacklist International; while RRQ Kaito, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) champions, is rumored to fill in for the missing squad.

