Team Secret downs Gen.G for solo 3rd seed in VCT Pacific

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 9:08pm
Team Secret downs Gen.G for solo 3rd seed in VCT Pacific
Team Secret.
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — All-FIlipino squad Team Secret survived Valorant Masters Shanghai champions South Korea's Gen.G to finish their group stage run in the VCT Pacific Stage 2 at third seed.

A fired-up Adobo Gang saw Team Secret took a huge 10-2 lead at the half of their map pick Sunset, eventually ending the map at 13-6, in just 40 minutes.

With a good adjustment, Gen.G was able to maximize their map pick of Lotus, taking seven consecutive rounds. But Team Secret managed to close the gap to end the first half at 5-7 but Gen.G's attacking side on Lotus saw Team Secret scrambling to stay alive, forcing a decider at 7-13.

In the final map Split, Gen.G once again took five consecutive rounds, eventually ending the half with a 3-9 score. Though Team Secret managed to take the pistol round at the start of the second half, Gen.G had gotten enough of a lead to propel them to match-point at 8-12.

"I just remember telling them, it's just four rounds, we can win this," recalled coach Tim "dummy" Olson when he used the final overtime to give his team some fighting words.

And what fighting words they were as the Adobo Gang got a solid read on the South Korean champions to take six consecutive rounds to force overtime and the eventual win, 14-12.

Team Secret went undefeated in the second stage of VCT Pacific, with their final standing (combining first and second stage results) at seven wins and three loses, ending the group stages at third seed.

VCT Pacific Playoffs begin on Friday, July 12, with Team Secret facing off against sixth seed Talon Esports at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

TEAM SECRET
