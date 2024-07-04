Dimayuga edges closer to Singapore Open crown, leads by 2

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-British Enrique Dimayuga is on the threshold of a major achievement as he heads into the final round of the Singapore Open Amateur Championship at the Orchid Country Club with a two-stroke lead after carding a 70 Thursday in Singapore.

Dimayuga's solid performance on the Aranda side, with three birdies, was somewhat stalled by a bogey-bogey finish on the challenging Dendro nine. Nevertheless, he managed two more birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 of Dendro, ending with a three-under card on Orchid’s composite par-73 course.

This follows his back-to-back 69s at the start of Singapore’s premier amateur championship, giving him a 208 aggregate score.

Max Ford emerged as a key challenger, shooting a 67, highlighted by a three-under card on the par-37 Dendro side. The Australian tied for second with a total of 210, alongside Thai golfer Thanawin Lee, who birdied two of the last four holes for a 69.

Bobe Salahog, who posted a 72 after an earlier 69, is four strokes behind compatriot Dimayuga at 212, tied with Rizq Adam Rohizam, who matched par with a 73.

Jet Hernandez matched par 73, securing the 13th spot at 218, while Jacob Rolida rallied with a 68, improving to 16th place at 219.

In the women’s competition, Grace Quintanilla remained five strokes off the lead after a 73, moving to solo third at 221 as local ace Xington Chen held the lead at 216 despite a 75.

Chinese Hei Tung Leung claimed the second spot with a 220 after a 73 while Filipinas Samantha Dizon and Junia Gabasa stood further behind at 230 and 231 after 76 and 75, respectively.

Focus, however, will be on a fired-up Dimayuga, who is expected to make a strong finish in a bid to become the next Filipino winner of this prestigious regional championship since Michael Bibat in 2004.

Other Filipino champions include Golem Silverio (1967), Tommy Manotoc (1974) and Gerald Rosales (1999).

Dimayuga is on a roll, having achieved a record run of three individual championships in the University of Nevada's men's golf history early in the season. He made a strategic move to Southern Methodist University in Dallas for his senior year to benefit from one of college golf's most prestigious programs.

Dimayuga, who placed fifth in the individual competition at the SEA Games in Cambodia last year, also aims to enhance his chances of securing a professional golf opportunity and extending his visa in the US.