In-form Dimayuga shines with 69, trails by 1 in Singapore Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 2, 2024 | 7:10pm
Enrique Dimayuga

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Briton Enrique Dimayuga showcased his top form coming off a record run in the University of Nevada's men's golf history, shooting a four-under 69 to trail Guam's Ivan Sablan by just one stroke at the start of the Singapore Open Amateur Championship at the Orchid Country Club Tuesday.

Dimayuga rebounded from an early miscue at the par-5 No. 3 of the Dendro course, one of the three nine-hole courses in the championship layout, with a stirring four-birdie binge from No. 5 then hit back-to-back birdies from No. 3 of the Aranda 9, offsetting another bogey on the fifth for a 35-34 round at the composite par-73 course.

The strong start has raised hopes for a brilliant four-day performance with Dimayuga aiming to become the next Filipino to win Singapore's premier amateur championship. Past Filipino champions include Golem Silverio (1967), Tommy Manotoc (1974), Gerald Rosales (1999) and Michael Bibat (2004).

Dimayuga, who placed fifth overall in the last SEA Games, has been in exceptional form, setting a record in Wolf Pack men's golf history with three consecutive individual championships early in the season. He has opted to transfer to Southern Methodist University in Dallas for his senior year, aiming to benefit from one of college golf's most prestigious programs. This move is also expected to enhance his chances of securing a professional opportunity in golf and extending his visa in the US.

However, Dimayuga faces significant competition this week.

Sablan seized the lead with a five-under 68, thanks to seven birdies against two bogeys. Thai golfer Thanawin Lee matched Dimayuga's 69, while George Barclay of Australia trailed closely with a 70.

Meanwhile, Jet Hernandez carded an even-par 73 for a share of 12th place, and Patrick Tambalque, who recently won the Bacolod leg of the Junior PGT, recorded a 75 with three birdies offset by five bogeys.

In the women's division, Grace Quintanilla shot a 73, mixing four birdies with an equal number of bogeys, positioning herself joint fourth, albeit six strokes behind Singapore's Xington Chen.

The local ace blazed through the course with nine birdies against three bogeys for a 67, leading by three strokes over Hong Kong's Hei Tung Leung (70) and Charlene Yan Yin Chung (71).

Sam Dizon struggled with a 78, while Junia Gabasa and Julian Gaerlan finished with 79 and 81, respectively.

GOLF
