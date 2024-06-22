^

Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 9:58am
Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid
Second-placed Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates after the women's feather (54-57kg) boxing final bout against Japan's Sena Irie during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- “Watch out for me.”

Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio is not promising a gold medal in this year’s Paris Olympics.

However, the boxer said she is working hard and will fight tooth and nail to possibly win the big one in the Games.

During Thursday’s signing of a memorandum of agreement between the Philippine Sports Commission and Allianz PNB Life at the Makati Diamond Residences, Petecio said the gold medal is always coveted by athletes.

“All of us athletes, we are aiming to get the gold medal. Every athlete is thinking about that,” the 32-year-old slugger told reporters in Filipino.

“As John [Ceniza] said, we are working hard in every training,” he added.

Despite this, she underscored that she is not one to vow a gold medal.

“Me, I am not a person who will promise a certain color of a medal. I just want you all to watch out for me.”

Petecio settled for a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics after being defeated by Japan’s Sena Irie in the inaugural women’s featherweight event.

She was able to punch her ticket to Paris after securing the Olympic quota at the Road to Paris 1st World Qualification Tournament back in March.

In the same event, the boxer acknowledged that this may be her last Olympics, but stressed that this is still unsure.

“That is being discussed. I am getting older,” she said.

“I want to win in the Asian Games, I am always zero during the Asiad. I have to push hard for that, but in this Olympics, maybe this will be my last. But that is still unsure.”

