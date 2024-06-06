^

Sports

Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 1:24pm
Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic
Yuka Saso of Japan acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the US Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Back on top of her game and heading to the Olympics, Yuka Saso is ready to face the challenge at the ShopRite LPGA Classic starting Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Seaview Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey.

Exuding confidence after her thrilling victory at the US Women’s Open last week, Saso is prepared for a tough competition against Hannah Green and Hinako Shibuno, whom she defeated by three strokes for her second major victory in Pennsylvania.

Saso’s recent triumph propelled her from No. 30 to No. 6 in the world rankings, securing her a spot in the Paris Games. She tied for ninth in her Olympic debut while representing the Philippines in Tokyo in 2021.

The trio will tee off on No. 10 at 8:52 a.m. on the par-71 course, which measures 6,300 yards and tests imagination, accuracy, and short game more than length. The course offers a Scottish-links feel with dramatic seaside views, deep pot bunkers and small undulating greens.

With the momentum from her US Women’s Open win, the ICTSI-backed Saso is a strong contender not just for the top prize in the $1.75-million championship but also for a boost to her Olympic bid. Although her Top 6 world ranking virtually assures her a spot in Paris, Saso aims to maintain her form and position heading into the last three ranking tournaments that will determine the 60-player field for the upcoming Quadrennial Games.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan resumes her LPGA campaign, teeing off at 12:30 p.m. on No. 1 with Ana Trivinno and Yuri Yoshida. Pagdanganan, who has improved to No. 35 in the Olympic rankings, aims to deliver a stellar performance in the short 54-hole tournament.

Dottie Ardina, ranked No. 35 in the Olympic rankings, and Clariss Guce are also competing. Ardina will play with Trichat Cheenglab and Brianna Do at 2:31 p.m. on the first hole, while Guce will clash with Kaitlin Milligan and Gabriella Then at 9:20 a.m. on No. 1.

Saso plans to skip next week’s Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan to take a much-needed break and prepare for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington, the final Olympic qualifying tournament.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

NUNS, KMS spikers punch semis tickets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Powerhouse National University-Nazareth School rolled past UAAP colleague Far Eastern U-Diliman, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17, and punched...
Sports
fbtw
Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

Charged-up Bolts draw first blood vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts showed no signs of fatigue and pulled away in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Eric Olivarez netfest on today

Eric Olivarez netfest on today

13 hours ago
The Mayor Eric Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships begin today with 416 entries competing for top honors and ranking...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic pulls out; Swiatek rolls to Last 4

Djokovic pulls out; Swiatek rolls to Last 4

13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic’s worst fears materialized as a knee injury forced him out of the French Open on Tuesday, while women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Arbole, Lascu&ntilde;a share lead

Arbole, Lascuña share lead

13 hours ago
Art Arbole produced an exceptional round of 66, catching Tony Lascuña at the helm of the ICTSI Lakewood Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics hunger for NBA crown after 2022 finals failure

Celtics hunger for NBA crown after 2022 finals failure

3 hours ago
A historic championship legacy and a gut-wrenching 2022 finals loss have the Boston Celtics extra motivated to capture their...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Mavs big man Porzingis returns for Celtics in NBA Finals

Ex-Mavs big man Porzingis returns for Celtics in NBA Finals

4 hours ago
Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis returns from a right calf strain for the Boston Celtics in Thursday's (Friday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts Set Tone, Secure Game 1

Bolts Set Tone, Secure Game 1

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Meralco proved its sweep-stopping takedown of San Miguel Beer back in the eliminations was no fluke. And the Bolts did an...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic bets to get all-out support from PSC

Olympic bets to get all-out support from PSC

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will spare nothing to support all the 15 Paris Olympics-bound Filipino athletes, and possibly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with