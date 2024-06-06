Olympic-bound Saso aims high at ShopRite Classic

Yuka Saso of Japan acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the US Women's Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines – Back on top of her game and heading to the Olympics, Yuka Saso is ready to face the challenge at the ShopRite LPGA Classic starting Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Seaview Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey.

Exuding confidence after her thrilling victory at the US Women’s Open last week, Saso is prepared for a tough competition against Hannah Green and Hinako Shibuno, whom she defeated by three strokes for her second major victory in Pennsylvania.

Saso’s recent triumph propelled her from No. 30 to No. 6 in the world rankings, securing her a spot in the Paris Games. She tied for ninth in her Olympic debut while representing the Philippines in Tokyo in 2021.

The trio will tee off on No. 10 at 8:52 a.m. on the par-71 course, which measures 6,300 yards and tests imagination, accuracy, and short game more than length. The course offers a Scottish-links feel with dramatic seaside views, deep pot bunkers and small undulating greens.

With the momentum from her US Women’s Open win, the ICTSI-backed Saso is a strong contender not just for the top prize in the $1.75-million championship but also for a boost to her Olympic bid. Although her Top 6 world ranking virtually assures her a spot in Paris, Saso aims to maintain her form and position heading into the last three ranking tournaments that will determine the 60-player field for the upcoming Quadrennial Games.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan resumes her LPGA campaign, teeing off at 12:30 p.m. on No. 1 with Ana Trivinno and Yuri Yoshida. Pagdanganan, who has improved to No. 35 in the Olympic rankings, aims to deliver a stellar performance in the short 54-hole tournament.

Dottie Ardina, ranked No. 35 in the Olympic rankings, and Clariss Guce are also competing. Ardina will play with Trichat Cheenglab and Brianna Do at 2:31 p.m. on the first hole, while Guce will clash with Kaitlin Milligan and Gabriella Then at 9:20 a.m. on No. 1.

Saso plans to skip next week’s Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan to take a much-needed break and prepare for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington, the final Olympic qualifying tournament.