Olympic gymnast Malabuyo strikes gold in Asian tilt floor exercise

MANILA, Philippines -- Another feather in the cap of Filipina Olympic gymnast Emma Malabuyo.

A couple of days after punching her ticket to the Paris Olympics, Malabuyo bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise of the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan Sunday.

She had a score of 13.300, good for the top spot.

The Filipina finished ahead of China’s Chen Xinyi who garnered 13.133 in the event. Coming in third is Aida Bauyrzhanova of Kazhakstan with 13.066.

The 21-year-old gymnast also brought home a bronze medal in the all-around event on Friday, which stamped her pass to the Paris Games.

With her earlier performance, she became the 13th Filipino in the quadrennial meet, along with fellow gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial, weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan.

In the same event, Ruivivar also clinched a bronze medal in the uneven bars.

She had a score of 13.100 behind bets from China (14.566) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.