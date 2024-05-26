^

Sports

Olympic gymnast Malabuyo strikes gold in Asian tilt floor exercise

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 10:42pm
Olympic gymnast Malabuyo strikes gold in Asian tilt floor exercise
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Emma Malabuyo of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor during a meet against the California Golden Bears at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Katharine Lotze / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Another feather in the cap of Filipina Olympic gymnast Emma Malabuyo.

A couple of days after punching her ticket to the Paris Olympics, Malabuyo bagged the gold medal in the floor exercise of the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan Sunday.

She had a score of 13.300, good for the top spot.

The Filipina finished ahead of China’s Chen Xinyi who garnered 13.133 in the event. Coming in third is Aida Bauyrzhanova of Kazhakstan with 13.066.

The 21-year-old gymnast also brought home a bronze medal in the all-around event on Friday, which stamped her pass to the Paris Games.

With her earlier performance, she became the 13th Filipino in the quadrennial meet, along with fellow gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial, weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan.

In the same event, Ruivivar also clinched a bronze medal in the uneven bars. 

She had a score of 13.100 behind bets from China (14.566) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alas Pilipinas coach says there's enough talent to keep national team going

Alas Pilipinas coach says there's enough talent to keep national team going

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
On the heels of qualifying for their first-ever semi finals appearance in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, Alas Pilipinas head...
Sports
fbtw
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

23 hours ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
RJ Abarrientos confident in Kevin Quiambao's potential to thrive overseas

RJ Abarrientos confident in Kevin Quiambao's potential to thrive overseas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
If you were to ask RJ Abarrientos, Kevin Quiambao has what it takes to bring his basketball game overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Alas reaches semis with 3-0 card

Alas reaches semis with 3-0 card

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Like a bullet train, Philippine volleyball’s renaissance is fast approaching.
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 23 hours ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers, Altas stay on NCAA volleyball throne

Lady Blazers, Altas stay on NCAA volleyball throne

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help have extended their NCAA dynastic reigns for another year.
Sports
fbtw
Junior golfers primed for JPGT Pradera tilt

Junior golfers primed for JPGT Pradera tilt

6 hours ago
All but one of the six players are set to defend their titles in their respective age-group categories as the ICTSI JPGT Luzon...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Cubs sweep foes in PSL NCR Regional Finals

Tiger Cubs sweep foes in PSL NCR Regional Finals

8 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas asserted its dominance on opening day of the PSL NCR Regional Finals on Saturday, sweeping all their...
Sports
fbtw
Gandler makes most of chance to start in Alas' Pilipinas win vs Iran

Gandler makes most of chance to start in Alas' Pilipinas win vs Iran

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas’ Vanie Gandler was thankful for the opportunity to help her teammates as she was inserted into the starting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with