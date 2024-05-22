^

Cabanero's game-winner lifts Tigers past Bulldogs in Filoil preseason tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 8:11pm
Nic Cabanero (9)
FilOil EcoOil preseason cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Nic Cabanero sank a baseline floater for the win as University of Santo Tomas escaped National University  in overtime, 76-75, in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Wednesday.

This is the revamped UST's first win in the preseason tournament after close losses againt the La Salle Green and University of the Philippines.

Cabanero finished with 19 points and three rebounds for the Growling Tigers. Hinda Tounkara had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds for UST.

After a 3-pointer by Christian Manaytay to knot the score at 72-all with 40 seconds remaining, Jolo Manansala was fouled and he split his charities.

On the other end, Kyle Paranada committed a turnover and was forced to foul guard Reinhard Jumamoy, who calmly sank his freebies, to grab a 75-72 lead for NU.

A quick two by Cabanero helped UST inch closer, 74-75, and the team immediately fouled Tebol Garcia, who missed both freebies.

Cabanero then grabbed the rebound, raced down the court, almost lost the ball but was able to float one up, which found the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded.

Manaytay added 15 off the bench for the España-based squad, which saw new guard Forthsky Padrigao play just three minutes.

Mohamed Diassana powered the Bulldogs with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jumamoy provided the spark off the bench with 15. 

Meanwhile, the Letran Knights also squeaked past the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 91-86, thanks to an 18-point, six-rebound performance by John Sherick Estrada.

Titing Manalili chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Pirates led by three, 84-81, with less than four minutes to go with a floater by JM Bravo.

Letran then ended the game with a 10-2 run as the Knights' defense overwhelmed Lyceum.

John Barba spearheaded the Pirates with 19 in the losing effort, while Mclaude Guadana backstopped with 18.

For its part, La Salle won back-to-back games in the tourney after drubbing Adamson, 80-72.

Jonnel Policarpio paced the Green Archers with 22 points and six rebounds. Henry Agunanne had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Taft-based squad, which pulled away late thanks to the heroics of Kevin Quiambao, Clement Macalalag and Policarpio.

Arthur Calisay led the Soaring Falcons with 16.

The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals likewise defeated the Perpetual Help Altas, 60-49; and the College of Saint Benilde Blazers blasted the San Sebastian College - Recoletos, 86-64.

