PVL coach Jerry Yee transfers from Farm Fresh to Strong Group

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 20, 2024 | 12:43pm
Jerry Yee
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled high school and college coach Jerry Yee is well known from making something out of nothing.

It is with this same reason that Yee, who has won championships with College of St. Benilde in the NCAA and more in the Palarong Pambansa, will jump from Farm Fresh to Strong Group Athletics when it changes its team name to Zus Coffee in the coming Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference this July.

Yee himself announced Sunday night his official transfer while saying that the Frank Lao-owned franchise has owned the rights of talented collegiate players Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit, Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa from NCAA dynastic champion College of St. Benilde.

Yee said since the four graduating players already played for Farm Fresh, SGA’s sibling franchise, in last year’s Reinforced Conference, they would no longer undergo the PVL first rookie draft.

“Yung apat, we tried iwasan draft system so naglaro na sila one full conference last year sa Farm Fresh na sila and considered as part of the expansion team,” said Yee. “Meron na sila (SGA) arrangement with PVL so yung apat tuloy na sa expansion team.”

Apart from the four, Zus Coffee, which finished winless in 11 games, will have the biggest chance (40 percent) of getting the top pick in the historic rookie drafting after finishing winless and 12th and last in the PVL All-Filipino Conference more than a week ago.

Yee also mentioned that Farm Fresh is now going to be coached by an all-Japanese staff headed by Hideo Suzuki.

“Farm Fresh is buo na, magiging all-Japanese coaching staff sila,” he said.

As Foxies mentor, Yee has turned the club from a winless, bumbling squad to a competitive one and ripe to challenge for the crown.

Now Yee will have a chance to achieve that with Zus Coffee.

JERRY YEE

VOLLEYBALL
