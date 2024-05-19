Asian artistic gymnastics tilt: Carlos Yulo makes it a 4-gold haul after ruling vault, parallel bars

Carlos Edriel Yulo does a difficult routine on the parallel bars of the all-around qualifiers in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Monday at the Hans Martin Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.

MANILA, Philippines -- Carlos Yulo is back in collecting gold medals like he’s picking apples from a tree.

On Sunday night, the two-time world champion made it a quadruple gold haul after reigning supreme in vault and parallel bars in the 11th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 24-year-old wonder from Manila vaulted to an average score of 14.883 in posting his third golden effort following his earlier golden efforts in the individual all-around Friday and floor exercise the next day.

He also snared the parallel bars mint with a 15.133, hurdling silver winner Yin Dehang of China, who had 15.033, and bronze medalist Rasuljon Abdurakhimov of Uzbekistan, who had 14.866.

He bested an eight-man field that included eventual silver and bronze winners Abdulaziz Mirvaliev of host Uzbekistan, who had 14.783, and Muhammad Sharul Aimy of Malaysia, who had 14.466.

Another Filipino, Miguel Besana, wound up fourth with a 14.150.

Yulo is competing in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, where he was hoping to capture a gold or two more at press time.

Yulo is using this event to warm for the bigger, most important fight of his life — the Paris Olympics this July.

Earlier, Yulo’s younger sibling, 16-year-old Karl Eldrew, likewise emerged victorious in the junior division’s vault event where he scored 14.433 in edging Kazakhstan’s Altynkhan Temirbek and Uzbekistan's Sarvar Abulfaizov, who copped the silver and bronze with a 14.183 and 13.766, respectively.

“So happy about Eldrew, another champion from GAP (Gymnastics Association of the Philippines) coming up,” GAP president Cynthia Carrion told The STAR.

The younger Yulo’s feat came just less than a month after scooping up five medals in the Pacific Rim Championships in Cali, Colombia— two golds in floor and vault and three silvers in individual all-around, still rings and pommel horse.