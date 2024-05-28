^

Eala reaches new career-high world ranking at 157th

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 2:26pm
Alex Eala of the Philippines hits a return against Magda Linette of Poland during their women’s singles match at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi on February 6, 2024.
Ryan Lim / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Unstoppable Alex Eala is closing in on the titans of the tennis world.

The Filipina sensation netted a new-career best in the Women’s Tennis Association, soaring to No. 157 after a gallant stand in the French Open qualifying draw over the weekend in Paris.

Eala jumped three places from No. 160 last week, her previous career-high in the women’s pro circuit, for a fitting present on her 19th birthday last Thursday.

A former world No. 2 junior player, Eala made her mark in Roland Garros by reaching the finals after impressive wins against seasoned and higher-ranked counterparts.

She bested China’s Ye-Xin Ma (WTA No. 197), 6-1, 6-1, and Australia’s Taylah Preston (WTA No. 137), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, before falling just short in the finale.

The proud graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain stumbled to world No. 93 Julia Riera of Argentina, 6-4, 6(3)-7, 4-6, for a spoiled ticket in the main draw that could have made her the first Filipina ace to qualify in the said major.

Still, Eala proved that she belonged among the big guns with no signs of slowing down nearing the elite Top 150.

Her ascend in the women’s singles, where she has four crowns in a young career, is only on top of her rise in the doubles division with two pro titles this year alone.

She’s also a two-bronze medal holder in the Asian Games, a US Open junior champion, and two-time junior doubles champion in the French Open and Australian Open.

And there is no way to go up.

