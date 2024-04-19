Pinoyliga: Cardinals soar past Blue Eagles; Maroons win

Games Saturday (Amoranto Sports Complex)

1 p.m. - MCU vs FEU

3 p.m. - Lyceum vs Ateneo

5 p.m. - La Salle vs NU

Games Sunday (Paco Arena)

1 p.m. - Guang Ming vs Mapua

3 p.m. - Perpetual Help vs UP

MANILA, Philippines -- Mapua and University of the Philippines continue to lead their respective groups in PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup Season 3 recently.

Clint Escamis had a double-double outing of 15 points and 11 assists that went along with six steals, five rebounds and two blocks as the Cardinals upended defending champion Ateneo, 65-58, for a Bracket A-best 3-0 record at the Paco Arena.

Over at the Enderun Colleges Gym, Harold Alarcon dropped six of his 14 points in the fourth period and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Fighting Maroons to a Bracket B-leading 3-0 record following a 65-57 conquest of Our Lady of Fatima University.

Lyceum of the Philippines University kept within distance of Mapua in Bracket A at 2-1 following a 82-70 win over Enderun Colleges, with John Barba's 18-point, nine-rebound effort.

The Phoenix fell in a three-way tie with NCAA sides San Sebastian and San Beda at 1-1 in Bracket B.

JP Boral had 13 points and six rebounds as University of Perpetual Help System Dalta downed Adamson University, 59-43, and earn its first Bracket B victory after back-to-back defeats.

Action resumes Saturday with Far Eastern University taking on Manila Central University at 1 p.m., while Ateneo and LPU clash at 3 p.m. De La Salle and National University wrap up a three-game bill at the Amoranto Arena at 5 p.m.

On Sunday at the Paco Arena, Mapua puts its perfect streak on the line against Guang Ming College at 1 p.m., while UP stakes its unbeaten slate against Perpetual at 3 p.m.