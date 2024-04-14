^

Green Spikers outlast Bulldogs to enhance semis bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 3:39pm
Green Spikers outlast Bulldogs to enhance semis bid
La Salle's JM Ronquillo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Down go the defending champions.

The La Salle Green Spikers had to go through the eye of a needle but mustered just enough to beat the National University Bulldogs, 25-19, 25-18, 31-33, 27-25, in UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball action Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The trio of Vince Maglinao, JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton paced the Green Spikers, finishing with 22, 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

Kampton also recorded 22 excellent receptions.

It was a grueling match that took two hours and eight minutes.

With La Salle winning the first two sets convincingly, the Bulldogs bared their fangs in the third set.

It was a nip-and-tuck set that was too close to call, but it ended with an attack error by Ronquillo to solidify the extended match.

In the fourth set, the two teams figured in another extended set, with the Green Spikers going up 26-25.

The match ended with a Nath del Pilar drop, 27-25.

With the win, La Salle boosted its chances for the Final Four as they rose to 8-3 in the season, good for solo third.

NU, who earlier already clinched their semifinal spot, dropped to 9-3.

Nico Almendras led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points off of 20 attacks and two blocks. Buds Buddin added 16.

In the first game, the Ateneo Blue Eagles also bolstered their Final Four hopes with a four-set drubbing of the University of the East Red Warriors, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20.

The 6-6 Katipunan-based squad is now just one game behind fourth-placer University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, who are currently at 7-5. Both teams are now down to their final two games.

Ken Batas did the heavy lifting for Ateneo with 25 points. Jian Salarzon added 16 markers, with Jettlee Gopio chipping in 13.

Tebs Aligayon and Angelo Reyes had 12 points each, while Joshua Pozas had 11.

UE fell to 1-10.

