^

Sports

Ateneo begins Pinoyliga title defense, tests Mapua

Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 11:54am
Ateneo begins Pinoyliga title defense, tests Mapua

Games Saturday (Paco Arena, Manila)
10 a.m. - San Beda vs Adamson
12 nn - UP vs San Sebastian
2 p.m. - Mapua vs Ateneo
4 p.m. - NU vs FEU
Games Sunday (Enderun Gym, Taguig City)
1 p.m. - Lyceum vs Guang Ming
3 p.m. - Fatima vs UP

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion Ateneo opens its Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup title defense against Mapua Saturday at the Paco Arena.

The Blue Eagles beat National University, 65-63, in an exciting titular showdown at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City to secure the championship in June last year.

Ateneo went perfect in 10 games, including a 8-0 record in the group stage.

The Blue Eagles and the Cardinals collide in the third game of a heavy Saturday quadrupleheader in an interesting Bracket A duel at 2 p.m.

Mapua turned back Far Eastern University, 73-65, while San Sebastian outlasted University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 94-93, at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

John Jabonete had 27 points and 10 rebounds while Cyrus Cuenco added 24 points as the Cardinals, chalked up their first win in Bracket A.

The Tamaraws, who were led by Jorick Bautista's 21 points, fell to 0-2 in the Sean Chambers' head coaching era.

Joining Mapua for the early Bracket A lead are Lyceum of the Philippines University (1-0) and Enderun College (1-0). Guang Ming College (0-1) is also in Bracket A.

Raymark Escobido shot 29 points while Reggz Jabat logged 15 points and six rebounds for the Stags, who seized the solo Bracket B lead at 2-0.

Richard Movida had 19 points while JP Boral chipped in 14 points and eight boards for the Altas, who are now handled by coach Olsen Racela and dropped to 0-2 in their pool.

University of the Philippines and Our Lady of Fatima University have similar 1-0 records in Bracket B, while NCAA champion San Beda (0-1) is also in its group.

The Red Lions will play Adamson to open a Saturday quadruple-header at 10 a.m. at the Paco Arena. The Fighting Maroons take on the Stags at 12 p.m., while the Bulldogs go up against the Tamaraws at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, UP collides with OLFU at 3 p.m., right after LPU and GMC take the floor at 1 p.m. at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

The teams will be divided into two groups, with the top teams in each bracket advancing outright to the semis.

The three lowest-ranked teams are eliminated outright, while teams which finished at nos. 3-6 will engage each other in the quarterfinals, with two higher ranked squads enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

The semifinals and the finals are both knockout games.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel Masters pull it off

Fuel Masters pull it off

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Without a prolific all-around player like former import Johnathan Williams in its arsenal, Phoenix has to do things by committee...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses brace for war vs Lady Tamaraws in possible semis preview

Golden Tigresses brace for war vs Lady Tamaraws in possible semis preview

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are bracing for a neck-and-neck battle with the Far Eastern University Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Choco seeks clearer view from above

Choco seeks clearer view from above

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Choco Mucho is fast turning into the championship caliber team it has envisioned itself to be.
Sports
fbtw
Simpson&rsquo;s name stays on Bills&rsquo; Wall of Fame

Simpson’s name stays on Bills’ Wall of Fame

12 hours ago
Long before the Bronco chase gripped a national television audience and the “Trial of the Century” captivated...
Sports
fbtw
Bryson leads as darkness halts play

Bryson leads as darkness halts play

12 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau reeled off five birdies in six holes on the back nine Thursday to hold off late-charging world number one...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers keep going and going

Lady Blazers keep going and going

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Unstoppable.Unstoppable.
Sports
fbtw
PPS netfest in Cainta

PPS netfest in Cainta

12 hours ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon and Marcus Go seek consecutive victories when the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship is played...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays hold ground in Beach Pro Tour

Pinays hold ground in Beach Pro Tour

12 hours ago
Filipinas Jen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda started their campaign in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures on...
Sports
fbtw
No lottery in PBA draft

No lottery in PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
A plan to hold a special no-order, computer-generated lottery for PBA draft applicants who would’ve been eligible to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with