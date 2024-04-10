Chan pulls off 2nd 70 to tie for ICTSI Caliraya lead

CAVINTI, Laguna – Rookie Aidric Chan put up another impressive performance, crafting a second straight two-under 70 to catch Tae Soo Kim at the helm midway through the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club here Wednesday.

Chan, rejuvenated by a switch back to his old putter, displayed his skill with a birdie spree from No. 12 that highlighted his growing confidence and adaptability on the Philippine Golf Tour, overcoming a two-bogey miscue and finding himself sharing the spotlight in a power-packed field.

Despite an illustrious amateur career and a notable victory in the PGT Q-School in Davao, Chan’s pro debut was less than ideal, finishing 40th at the Apo Golf Classic. But he quickly recovered, securing a tied for eighth place at the Rancho Palos Verdes Championship, demonstrating his potential and determination to excel.

“I used a new putter in Davao and it helped in the first two weeks. But unfortunately, I wasn’t stroking the ball well in the next two weeks, so I went back to my old putter,” said Chan, whose four-under 140 total put him in step with the young Korean.

After a solid 66 Tuesday, spiked by a near-flawless stint off the mound, Kim faced challenges with his driving accuracy in hot, windy conditions, leading to a 74 and a tie with Chan. His performance, marked by missed opportunities and a struggle to find fairways, set the stage for a pivotal third round battle.

“I hit a lot of bad drives at the front nine and I wasn’t able to scramble at all, so I made three bogeys,” said Kim, referring to his mishaps on Nos. 1, 5 and 6. He dropped another stroke on the par-5 12th against birdies on Nos. 4 and 17.

“The wind was pretty strong but it didn’t affect my drives. I just missed them to the wrong side,” rued the 19-year-old Kim. “I just hope to hit more fairways and make more putts tomorrow.”

But the leaderboard is tightly packed with Clyde Mondilla (71), Keanu Jahns (71), Dino Villanueva (74) and Min Hyeok Yu, who fired the day’s best 68, all pooling 141s, and Angelo Que, eyeing his first PGT title in five years, also staying within striking distance at 142 despite a 73.

Jay Bayron, also seeking an end to a long title drought in the circuit sponsored by ICTSI, shot a 69 to tie defending champion Tony Lascuña, who turned in a 71, Sean Ramos, who struggled with a 74, and Rupert Zaragosa, who rallied with a 70, for eighth spot with 143s, just three strokes off the pace.

But Chan remains optimistic, focusing on improving his approach shots and capitalizing on his strengths to contend for the championship. His impressive showing, punctuated by strategic play and support from family and friends, underscores his resolve and skill as he negotiates the pressures of professional golf.

“Right now, my game is looking pretty sharp. But I don’t think I birdied the par-5s as much as I would like to, so gaining on the long holes will definitely help me,” said Chan, who bucked a missed par putt from 3 feet on No. 11 with three consecutive birdies from No. 12, capped by a 30-footer on the par-3 14th.

He hit a solid drive on the par-5 No. 16 but dumped his second shot into the water in a bold attempt to reach the green in 2. He ended up with another bogey, which he recovered with a birdie on No. 1 for a pair of 35s.

“I now know where to be more aggressive and definitely, I feel good about my game. I just need to improve on my approach shots,” said Chan.

Nilo Salahog battled back with a 69 to pool a 151 and join Kristoffer Arevalo and Hyun Ho Rho, who matched 75s, and Ryan Monsalve, who stumbled with a 77, at 37th to complete the 40-player cast which advanced to the final 36 holes of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and backed by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of PGTI.

Others who advanced were Eric Gallardo (73) and Min Wook Gwon (72), with 144s, Mars Pucay (71), Frankie Minoza, Rico Depilo and Francis Morilla, who all shot 74s, and Guido van der Valk, who skied to a 76 after a 69 for 145s.