^

Sports

PSA Cup: Capital1 seizes top seed; Say Chiz escapes SGA

Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 1:18pm
PSA Cup: Capital1 seizes top seed; Say Chiz escapes SGA
STAR sports editor and Philippine Sportswriters Association president Nelson Beltran attempts a shot for the Smart Sports Scribes.
Angelica Castro / PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Capital1 Solar Boys and the Say Chiz Smileys picked up close wins to conclude the elimination round on a high note in the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

The Solar Boys claimed the No. 1 seed after fending off the Smart Sports Scribes in a battle of the top two squads, 69-66, while the Smileys escaped with a comeback 73-71 win against the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Bros. 

Up by two, 68-66, Capital1 produced a defensive brilliance when the team was able to strip a driving Julio Sampedro of UAAP Varsity Channel to prevent a game-tying shot.

The STAR's Bryan Ulanday the split his free throws with a fraction of a second left to seal the deal for Capital1, which finished the eliminations with a 5-1 record in the tournament that’s among the projects of PSA head Nelson Beltran, also of the STAR.

Capital1, however, led by as many as nine, 66-57, midway through the closing quarter after Ulanday knocked down a wing triple.

However, Smart did not surrender easily, clapping back with eight unanswered points capped off by Spin.ph's Reuben Terrado's three-point play to make it 66-65 with two minutes to go.

Aldo Aviñante paced the Solar Boys with 22 points, while Ulanday chipped in 15 for the squad backed by Mandy and Milka Romero, Bulakan Mayor Vergel Meneses, Uratex and Rebel Sports. 

On the losing side, Cignal's AJ Bolando had a 26-point performance, while Sampedro added 15 markers built on five triples as the Sports Scribes ended up second with a 4-2 record.

Spin.ph's Reuben Terrado tallied a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Danny Espiritu, Headstart Sports Academy, and BaliPure-backed team.

Meanwhile, in the second game, the Smileys leaned on an 11-3 run to pull the rug from under SGA, which was seeking its first win of the tournament.

Jeric Lopez drove from the left flank and nailed a tough floater with one second left to lift the Smileys to the victory and a 3-3 card to end up third in the standings.

He recorded a game-high 27 points, collared nine rebounds, dished out four assists, and committed five steals.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer's Jonas Terrado stuffed the stat sheet anew with 21 markers, 14 boards, three dimes, two steals, and four rejections.

Inquirer.net's Lance Agcaoili missed a jumper that would have sent the game into the extension period, as Strong Group sat in fourth with a 0-6 tally.

Say Chiz lagged by six, 68-62 with about four minutes to go, with Cedelf Tupas and Terrado making some timely baskets to dig themselves out of the hole.

Tupas tied things up at 71-all, courtesy of a line drive triple, before Strong Group's Diego de la Paz missed his go-ahead free throws with about 24 seconds left.

For SGA, De La Paz posted 15 points and hauled 20 rebounds, while Agcaoili had a defensive masterpiece of 12 boards and a league record eight blocks, which went along with four points.

Their teammate Sacamos had all-around numbers of 19 markers, seven boards and nine assists.

Action continues at the same venue on Tuesday, April 16, with the twice-to-beat Sports Scribes battling the Smileys in the semifinals at 8 p.m.; while the Solar Boys, also with a twice-to-beat edge, will face off against the Press Row Bros at 9:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

1 day ago
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing...
Sports
fbtw
Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Angie Beard’s maiden goal as a Filipina was the bright spot for the Philippine women’s national football team,...
Sports
fbtw
Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

1 day ago
Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

1 day ago
The Bataan Risers and Negros Muscovados took different routes toward victories in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine club Banh Mi Kitchen ruled the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League at the Mueang Pathum Thani in Zeer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers continue to scramble without Angel Canino

Lady Spikers continue to scramble without Angel Canino

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The De La Salle University Lady Spikers have yet to regain their form as they played their second game without star hitter...
Sports
fbtw
Educators, PESO see bright future for esports with academe support

Educators, PESO see bright future for esports with academe support

2 hours ago
Esports has been considered the sport of the youth, with the younger generation hoping to make a career out of professional...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga goes full blast in training for ONE title clash vs Stamp

Zamboanga goes full blast in training for ONE title clash vs Stamp

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga has ramped up training, working with...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Paranaque thwarts Manila; Rizal stuns Pampanga

MPBL: Paranaque thwarts Manila; Rizal stuns Pampanga

3 hours ago
The Paranaque Patriots surged ahead in the second quarter then weathered a fiery comeback by Manila SV Batang Sampaloc to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with