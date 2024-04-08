Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teytey Teodoro wound up with a game-high 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes and five seconds of play to earn best player honors.

MANILA, Philippines – Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Kamalig Coliseum in Orion, Bataan.

The former standout of Jose Rizal University scored the Tamaraws' last eight points, including the clinching two free throws with 7.4 seconds left, as Mindoro joined inaugural day winners Zamboanga and Abra at the top of the 30-team field.

Others who delivered for Mindoro coach JR Cawaling were burly Ken Bono with 15 points and seven rebounds; Andres Desiderio with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists; Jordan Rios with 12 points and eight rebounds; and Ralph Olivares with nine points and six rebounds.

It was a brilliant fightback for the Tamaraws, who trailed by as many as 10 points, 62-72, in the fourth quarter and were still behind, 71-76.

Desiderio, however, knocked in a triple and Marvin Lee; 11 points from John Edcel Reyes; and 10 each from John Gallego and Christopher Javier.

Mindoro surged ahead, 7-0, but Bicol countered to seize a 23-18 lead after the first quarter.

The MPBL heads to Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas on Tuesday, April 9, with another triple-bill featuring Bacolod against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Pampanga against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Manila against Paranaque.