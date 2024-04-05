^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws eye last semis slot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 4:52pm
Lady Tamaraws eye last semis slot
FEU head coach Manolo Refugia
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With a Final Four berth within their grasp, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws’ job is far from over in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

FEU scored a big four-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, which gave semis slots to the UST Golden Tigresses, La Salle Lady Spikers and NU Lady Bulldogs.

This leaves open just one semifinal seat, with the 5-4 Lady Tamaraws keeping their distance against the fifth seed, the 3-7 Blue Eagles.

Now on the cusp of a return to the Final Four, which they last made in the UAAP Season 81, FEU head coach Manolo Refugia underscored that they need to win perfectly in the remaining games.

“[Bringing back FEU to the Final Four] is the goal, but it does not mean that we won today, it is already a done deal. We need to work on what we need to work on in facing other teams,” Refugia told reporters in Filipino.

“We need to continue being offensively perfect, that even though we beat Ateneo today, other teams still want to win, so we will continue to work,” he added.

FEU will be facing the Adamson Lady Falcons next on Tuesday, April 9th.

They will also face the top-seeded Tigresses on April 13, the UE Lady Red Warriors on April 17, the UP Fighting Maroons on April 20 and the Lady Bulldogs on April 24.

“Everyday, I am proud of the team’s development. We are all aiming for the same thing, so the job gets easier although we still have things to adjust on.”

vuukle comment

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Big J’s last playing game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
There appears to be some confusion as to when was Robert Jaworski’s last playing game in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Eastridge, Tesco lead CGFI tourney

Eastridge, Tesco lead CGFI tourney

18 hours ago
Jhondie Quibol carded 39 points to lead Eastridge to a commanding 18-point spread over JBA Construction in the first round...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Gin Kings in titanic matchup

Beermen, Gin Kings in titanic matchup

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Ranged against a Ginebra side that has just showcased its might against heavyweight Magnolia, San Miguel Beer coach Jorge...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers bounce back, rip Foxies

HD Spikers bounce back, rip Foxies

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga provided much energy and firepower as Cignal vented its ire on Farm Fresh with a quick, ruthless 25-10, 25-14,...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen 'very happy' at Red Bull but could quit F1 in 2028

Verstappen 'very happy' at Red Bull but could quit F1 in 2028

1 day ago
Triple world champion Max Verstappen reiterated on Thursday that he could walk away from Formula One when his Red Bull contract...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL opener: Zamboanga duels Valenzuela as Pangasinan, Abra collide

MPBL opener: Zamboanga duels Valenzuela as Pangasinan, Abra collide

3 hours ago
Newcomers Pangasinan and Abra test each other's mettle when they tangle at 8 p.m. in the second game of the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Last-hole birdie keeps Saso in match play mix&nbsp;

Last-hole birdie keeps Saso in match play mix 

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso checked a potential slide with a clutch birdie on the par-5 18th, salvaging a 74 and tying for seventh place after...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers UAAP title defense gets tougher with Canino in limbo

Lady Spikers UAAP title defense gets tougher with Canino in limbo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle just clinched a Final Four slot but it has to shore up its drive to a successful UAAP women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist Rivalry advances to Elite League round-robin stage

Blacklist Rivalry advances to Elite League round-robin stage

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Blacklist Rivalry has reached the second stage of the Elite League after winning three of their five matches in the tournament's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with