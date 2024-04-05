Lady Tamaraws eye last semis slot

MANILA, Philippines -- With a Final Four berth within their grasp, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws’ job is far from over in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

FEU scored a big four-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, which gave semis slots to the UST Golden Tigresses, La Salle Lady Spikers and NU Lady Bulldogs.

This leaves open just one semifinal seat, with the 5-4 Lady Tamaraws keeping their distance against the fifth seed, the 3-7 Blue Eagles.

Now on the cusp of a return to the Final Four, which they last made in the UAAP Season 81, FEU head coach Manolo Refugia underscored that they need to win perfectly in the remaining games.

“[Bringing back FEU to the Final Four] is the goal, but it does not mean that we won today, it is already a done deal. We need to work on what we need to work on in facing other teams,” Refugia told reporters in Filipino.

“We need to continue being offensively perfect, that even though we beat Ateneo today, other teams still want to win, so we will continue to work,” he added.

FEU will be facing the Adamson Lady Falcons next on Tuesday, April 9th.

They will also face the top-seeded Tigresses on April 13, the UE Lady Red Warriors on April 17, the UP Fighting Maroons on April 20 and the Lady Bulldogs on April 24.

“Everyday, I am proud of the team’s development. We are all aiming for the same thing, so the job gets easier although we still have things to adjust on.”