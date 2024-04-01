^

Ramos boosts Olympic weightlifting bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 1, 2024 | 8:28pm
Ramos boosts Olympic weightlifting bid

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina lifter Rosegie Ramos is crossing her fingers that she did just enough to book a ticket to the Paris Olympics. 

The 20-year-old Ramos topped Group B of the women's 49-kilogram division with a total lift of 190kg, 87 kg in snatch (silver) and 193kg (silver) in clean and jerk. 

Group A is yet to be played, but there is high hope that Ramos would seal a place in the top 10 to make the Paris cut. 

"’Di pa. We’ll wait for the final computation by the International Weightlifting Federation for all qualifying events. According to our SWP computation, we’ll have an Olympian soon. One down, three to go," said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella. 

Puentevella was referring to Vanessa Sarno in the women's 71kg, John Febuar Ceniza in the men's 61kg and either one between Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando in the women's 59kg.

Puentevella also said the sky is the limit for Ramos. 

"To God be the glory. Barring no obstacles she’s also on her way now to 2028 Los Angeles. She’s only 20. She still has a long way to go. Paris is just one step to realizing her dream," said Puentevella.

"With proper support, she’s on her way. Thanks to PSC, Mvp. Ayalaland and Sm group of companies. And to the parents, coaches, our doctors and SWP board," he added. 

In a few days, the cast of Philippine weightlifting's "Fantastic Four" would be complete.

OLYMPICS

WEIGHTLIFTING
