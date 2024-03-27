^

Sports

UAAP volleyball enters break amid wide-open semis race

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 2:55pm
UAAP volleyball enters break amid wide-open semis race
UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the calm before the storm as teams embark on a much-needed pause ahead of an expected all-out race to the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments Final Four.

The UAAP is taking on a week-long break in observance of the Holy Week with no clear team yet sealing their fates heading into the anticipated wild finish.

And that includes the Top Two for the coveted twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four and the No. 4 slot to complete the semis cast — both in men’s and women’s divisions.

The picture is expected to get clearer next week when UAAP offers crucial matches, starting with the duels between National University and University of the East as well as University of Santo Tomas and Adamson in both divisions on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

If anything, NU only did everyone a big favor before the lull in the women’s play by putting a scar on UST’s perfect slate to ensure a traditional Final Four format instead of a potential stepladder climb.

Now at 7-2, the Bulldogs closed the gap from the Golden Tigresses (8-1) and reigning champion La Salle (7-1) for the Top Two rankings with still four to five games to go.

NU and UST have an expected tough assignment down the road in no less than La Salle. Those key match-ups would make or break twice-to-beat bids of the respective contenders.

The fourth place, albeit Far Eastern University holds an upper hand with a 4-4 record, is also up in the air with Ateneo (3-6), Adamson (2-6) and UE (2-6) very much in contention.

The same goes for the men’s teams now led by surprise pacer FEU with a 7-1 record. On the Tamaraws’ coattails are three-time reigning champion NU (7-2) and La Salle (5-3) for only the two win-once bonuses.

Ateneo and UST are also gridlocked at fourth spot with similar 5-4 slates, although Adamson is not far behind at 4-4 for the last Final Four ticket.

The University of the Philippines and UE, in both divisions, will have a lot of catching up to do to join the tight playoff race. 

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
