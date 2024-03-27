MPL PH Season 13: Smart Omega stays winless; AP.Bren takes solo lead

MANILA, Philippines – It's been a bad start for Smart Omega as the barangay remains winless in the 13th season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

Opening and closing Week 2's matches, Smart Omega lost to a revamped ONIC Philippines, 0-2, the team that now includes some prominent former Smart Omega players. The week's closing match pitted the barangay against the codebreakers and saw another 0-2 defeat, pushing the former to last place in the standings.

TNC had secured an upset victory against Blacklist International to get them three points and seventh place; while RSG Philippines and Minana EVOS' back-to-back losses over the weekend dropped them to sixth and fifth place, respectively.

Moving up to fourth place is Blacklist International, which managed to take a game against TNC and swept Smart Omega to earn them a total of seven points; while ONIC Philippines' 2-0 victories against Smart Omega and Minana EVOS propelled it to third place with nine points.

ECHO continued its match winning streak, defeating RSG Philippines, 2-1, and TNC, 2-0. But as the team dropped a game against the raiders, AP Bren has taken a solo lead after sweeping RSG Philippines and Minana EVOS, 2-0, at 12 points and a higher game win percentage.

The regular season will take a break this week and will continue next Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m., with RSG Philippines versus Minana EVOS, followed by AP Bren against Smart Omega.