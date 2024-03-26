^

In-form Quizon finishes 2nd in group at Hanoi Grandmaster chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 1:54pm
International Master Daniel Quizon

MANILA, Philippines – Olympiad-bound International Master Daniel Quizon continued his strong showing after he finished second in the second group of the two-bracket Hanoi Grandmaster Closed Tournament in Vietnam recently.

Quizon, who topped the National Championship in Marikina last January that secured him a spot to the Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary this September, actually finished tied for first with Vietnamese GM Tran Tuan Minh with six points apiece of the possible nine.

But the World Cup veteran’s sixth-round defeat to Tran sealed the title for the latter while shoving the former to second.

Filipino GM Darwin Laylo was part of Quizon’s bracket but the former finished only sixth out of 10 with four points.

IM Michael Concio was pegged in the first group where he finished fifth with 4.5 points there.

The second and final leg of this GM series will resume in a few days with Quizon assigned to the first group and Concio and Laylo in the second.

Quizon, a GM candidate, is using these tournaments as part of his preparation for his Olympiad debut in Budapest.

DANIEL QUIZON
Philstar
