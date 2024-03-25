^

Blow-By-Blow Okada: Bacosa posts 3rd straight KO victory

March 25, 2024 | 12:35pm
Blow-By-Blow Okada: Bacosa posts 3rd straight KO victory
Eman Bacosa (left) lands a jab on Jan Clyde Langahin.
MANILA, Philippines – Tall and rangy lightweight Eman Bacosa posted a third-round stoppage over Jan Clyde Langahin during a special presentation of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow Sunday at the Okada Manila.

An avalanche of rights and lefts from Bacosa forced the referee to put a halt to the scheduled four-rounder with Langahin a punch or two from crashing to the floor.

The victory raised the 20-year-old Bacosa’s win-loss-draw record to 3-0-1 with three knockouts as the fast-rising talent successfully made his fourth straight appearance on the weekly boxing program fully backed by San Miguel Beer.

“It was another great show and we would continue to put up events so Filipino boxers will have a regular platform to display their talent,” Pacquiao, who revived the fabled program in late-2022, said.

Shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel, Blow-By-Blow will hold another show on 12 April at the San Andres Gymnasium in Manila.

