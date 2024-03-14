^

Sports

Garcia rises to the occasion with throwback game for Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 12:04pm
Phoenix guard RR Garcia (8)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – With Phoenix guard Tyler Tio expected to miss games due to an ankle injury, veteran playmaker RR Garcia stepped up for the Fuel Masters in their PBA Philippine Cup game against Terrafirma on Wednesday. 

The former FEU Tamaraw played a throwback game in Phoenix's 94-78 win over the Dyip, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. 

He shot 9-of-14 from the floor and committed no turnovers.

This is Garcia’s first PBA career double-double, and the veteran guard’s assist output is his career-high.

His 20 points equaled his highest output over the last six seasons, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

The game was tied at 66 within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. This was when Garcia was subbed in. 

He had his fingerprints all over the fourth quarter, scoring at will, dishing out dimes and grabbing timely rebounds as the Fuel Masters broke the game wide open. 

After the game, Garcia said that he just saw the need to take over the leadership role of Tio. 

"For me, Tyler is not playing, so I have to step up as a veteran of the team," the playmaker told reporters in Filipino. 

Tio suffered an ankle injury in Phoenix's first game of the conference against the NorthPort Batang Pier, and he is expected to miss a few weeks.
 
"For me, the opportunity being given by Coach Jamike [Jarin,] I really have to grab it," the former UAAP MVP added.

"The coach trusts me, so I thank him and the management." 

For his part, Phoenix assistant coach Paolo Dizon lauded Garcia's "vintage" performance. 

"He had 20 and 10 without turnovers. So RR's composure, especially during stretches when we needed points, so I think that played a crucial point in the turnaround," said Dizon.

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

RR GARCIA
