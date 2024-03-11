^

NU's Belen, Disquitado named UAAP volleyball week's best

March 11, 2024 | 3:08pm
Bella Belen and Jade Disquitado of National University.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – National University dominated in the third week of the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments — with both of their men’s and women’s teams sweeping their pair of games in that span — with Bella Belen and Jade Disquitado leading the way. 

The former was vital in the Norman Miguel-mentored team’s victories, putting up 19 points, 19 digs, and 11 excellent receptions against Far Eastern University; and 11 markers, 10 digs, and five receptions against the University of the East.

These numbers resulted in Belen earning the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week award presented by San Miguel Corporation for the period March 4-10. But what made her even happier was how her teammates also stood out in their triumphs.

“We’re really happy kasi nakita namin na lahat is kayang mag contribute sa team,” said the Season 84 MVP and Rookie of the Year, whose squad just won five straight games.

“Yung team naman namin is we’re not building star players kasi. Gusto namin lahat kami paangat, gusto namin walang naiiwan,” the Lady Bulldogs star added. 

Belen bested De La Salle University star Angel Canino, University Santo Tomas prized-rookie Angge Poyos, and FEU standout Gerz Petallo for the weekly honor deliberated by the college scribes who regularly cover the beat, and is supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Meanwhile, Disquitado was just as indispensable as Belen in the Bulldogs’ own five-game winning streak.

The 2023 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference Finals MVP shone in NU’s win against the FEU Tamaraws last Wednesday, handing out a career-best 29-point game as well as 23 receptions. He followed it up with 15 markers, four receptions, and two digs against UE on Sunday. 

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter, however, deflected all the credit to his coach Dante Alinsunirin and his fellow Bulldogs.

“Masaya lang ako kasi maganda yung pinakita ko, pero sumunod lang naman ako sa sistema ni coach Dante, pati sa mga teammates ko,” said Disquitado, who received the men’s Player of the Week Honors over teammate Owa Retamar, La Salle’s Vince Maglinao, and Ateneo’s Jian Salarzon

Still, Alinsunurin hailed the growth and performance of his young star both on and off the taraflex.

“In terms of skills, tumaas na yung receiving niya tiyaka yung floor defense niya,” said the Bulldogs mentor.

“Pero hindi lang sa loob ng court, kasi sobrang sipag niya sa training, at maganda na yung nagiging focus niya. Sana tuloy tuloy na.”

