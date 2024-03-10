^

Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 4:14pm
Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win
NU's Bella Belen (4) had 11 points against the UE Lady Red Warriors.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs blasted the plummeting University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16, to win their fifth straight game in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday.

It was a dominating display for last season’s runners-up, as they needed just an hour and 16 minutes to tally the win and send UE to its fifth straight loss.

In the final set, NU was leading by four, 13-9, before a kill by Bella Belen pushed the lead to five, 14-9.

The Lady Bulldogs then outscored the Lady Red Warriors seven to four with a service ace by Arah Panique to grab a 21-13 lead.

UE stopped the bleeding with back-to-back points, but Myrtle Escanlar punched in a kill to grab a 22-15 cushion.

An error by the Lady Red Warriors ended the game, 25-16.

All but NU’s two liberos scored in the contest, led by Belen who finished with 11 points. Vange Alinsug added nine markers, while Aisha Bello had seven.

Last game’s top scorer for the Lady Bulldogs, Alyssa Solomon, had five points but she only played in the first set.

Casiey Dongallo was the lone UE player in double digits with 11 points.
Riza Nogales added six.

NU rose to 5-1 in the season, while UE dropped to 1-5.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
