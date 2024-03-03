Biado conquers 2024 Predator world 10-ball tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Carlo Biado ended up on top of the 2024 Predator WPA men’s world 10-ball championship as he defeated Naoyuki Oi on Sunday morning (Manila time), 4-1, 3-4, 4-2, 4-1, at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

With Biado leading the game, 2-1, and up by two racks in the fourth set, 3-1, Oi was unable to punch in two balls off the break.

The Japanese was forced to hit the one ball off the rail, setting up a clean shot for the Filipino.

This then set up the Filipino to clear the rest and secure the championship.

The tournament’s bronze medalists are Fedor Gorst and Denis Grabe.

With the championship, Biado took home the top prize of $75,000.

"It's overwhelming. I'm very very happy that I won this match. I finally got the World 10-Ball championship," he said.

"When I heard that national anthem, it felt like [crying] tears of joy. I finally won the championship," he added.