Retamar repays NU’s trust with career-high scoring output vs UP

Joshua Retamar scored 12 points to go with 20 sets for the Bulldogs.

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Retamar was named player of the game for the NU Bulldogs in their three-set drubbing of the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25, in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tourney at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

But more than his playmaking, it was Retamar’s rare scoring outburst that put him above the rest as he ended up as NU’s second leading scorer even in his role as setter.

In the straight-sets affair, Retamar not only tallied 20 excellent sets, he also paired it up with a career-high scoring output of 12 points for a double-double.

After the game, the super senior said that he was simply trying to repay the trust of head coach Dante Alinsunurin and the rest of his team.

“Iniisip ko lang talaga, syempre, senior ako sa team namin. 'Di pwede yung set, kailangan din magperform ng block, ng depensa, sa serve and syempre, pinagkatiwalaan ako ni coach eh. 'Di ko sasayangin yun,” he said.

Alinsunurin himself fawned over Retamar’s performance, which he said has always been pivotal to NU’s success over the years.

Now that the playmaker is exhausting his final year, the decorated tactician can only hope to find someone equipped enough to replace him in the future.

“Alam ko kaya nga kami nagiging successful sa NU program namin dahil sa mga alam namin na dun kami lalamang sa sitwasyon kasi bibihira ka naman makakuha ng setter na gantong katangkad na sobrang athletic talaga,” Alinsunurin said.

“Kaya sobrang thankful ako na nagtutuloy tuloy yung programa namin, and sana makakuha pa kami ng malalaki para sa programa namin.”

NU has finally found its groove as they’ve now won three straight games for a 3-1 record.

Retamar hopes to play another impact game when they play the FEU Tamaraws next on Wednesday also at the Mall of Asia Arena.