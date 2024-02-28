Blue Eagles battle back, edge Maroons to enter win column

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles came from two sets down to defeat the UP Fighting Maroons, 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-9, for their first win of the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In a battle of winless teams, UP looked primed for its first win over Ateneo since 2018 after winning the first two sets.

The Blue Eagles, who were playing against former head coach Oliver Almadro, then found their bearings.

In the final set, Ateneo took a 2-all deadlock to a 4-2 lead with back-to-back points by Sobe Buena and Zel Tsunashima.

This lit a fire under the Blue Eagles as they took a 13-6 lead late.

UP was able to inch closer, 9-14, with a kill by Steph Bustrillo.

Tsunashima then ended the game with a kill over two blockers.

Lyann de Guzman had a career game, scoring 24 points off of 19 attacks, four blocks and a service ace.

Buena added 18.

Bustrillo led the Fighting Maroons with 17 markers, while Joan Monares was the only other UP player in double figures with 10.

Ateneo is now holding a 1-2 record, while UP dropped to 0-3.

“What’s most important is our team kept playing after losing the first two sets. The players continued playing with a strong mind," Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso said.

"They never gave up. It’s so important. We used all the opportunities in this match," he added.

The Blue Eagles will next face their rivals, defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers, on Saturday.

The Maroons, meanwhile, will try to record their first win of the season against last year's runners-up, the NU Lady Bulldogs, also on Saturday.

Both games will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.