All over but shouting for Del Monte seniors

MANOLO FORTICH, Bukidnon, Philippines — There’s nothing left for Del Monte to do but play its celebratory round today and formalize its coming – finally – as a Championship division winner in the Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub tournament.

Playing with the unforgiving second-round roster that again delivered the goods yesterday, Del Monte amassed 155 points and has all but put away the centerpiece division crown after opening up an 18-point lead over Canlubang heading into the final round at Pueblo de Oro.

“Things are looking good for us going into the last day,” playing skipper Yoyong Velez said. “Everybody delivered, and obviously it’s a good thing.”

Romeo Jaraula carved out a level par 72 worth 54 points and paced Del Monte for the second straight day, his two-round stint this season over the course no other team has solved being at 141. Crispin Aparilla accounted for 53 points and Billy Adag rounded out scoring with 48 points in another overpowering display.

Ex-pro Jessie Hernandez and Rolly Viray each scored 50 points as Canlubang totaled 148 counting the 48 of Pem Rosal. The Sugar Barons are now just three points ahead of darkhorse Manila Southwoods, which amassed 151 for 439.

Champion San Miguel Beer coach in the PBA Jorge Gallent, playing in his first Seniors tournament in the Interclub, led the Carmona-based bets for the second straight day with 53 points and Southwoods also counted the 49s of Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia.