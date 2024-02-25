^

Sports

All over but shouting for Del Monte seniors

The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 12:00am
All over but shouting for Del Monte seniors
Crispin Aparilla
STAR / File

MANOLO FORTICH, Bukidnon, Philippines — There’s nothing left for Del Monte to do but play its celebratory round today and formalize its coming – finally – as a Championship division winner in the Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub tournament.

Playing with the unforgiving second-round roster that again delivered the goods yesterday, Del Monte amassed 155 points and has all but put away the centerpiece division crown after opening up an 18-point lead over Canlubang heading into the final round at Pueblo de Oro.

“Things are looking good for us going into the last day,” playing skipper Yoyong Velez said. “Everybody delivered, and obviously it’s a good thing.”

Romeo Jaraula carved out a level par 72 worth 54 points and paced Del Monte for the second straight day, his two-round stint this season over the course no other team has solved being at 141. Crispin Aparilla accounted for 53 points and Billy Adag rounded out scoring with 48 points in another overpowering display.

Ex-pro Jessie Hernandez and Rolly Viray each scored 50 points as Canlubang totaled 148 counting the 48 of Pem Rosal. The Sugar Barons are now just three points ahead of darkhorse Manila Southwoods, which amassed 151 for 439.

Champion San Miguel Beer coach in the PBA Jorge Gallent, playing in his first Seniors tournament in the Interclub, led the Carmona-based bets for the second straight day with 53 points and Southwoods also counted the 49s of Jun Jun Plana and Monet Garcia.

vuukle comment

BUKIDNON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

Smileys, Solar Boys off to winning start in PSA Cup

2 days ago
The Say Chiz Smileys had the last laugh after surviving a close one against the Smart Sports Scribes while the Capital1 Solar...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

Bucks grab big win over West-leading T'Wolves, tempers flare in New Orleans

9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks roared out of the NBA All-Star break...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX Road Warriors hold outreach program in Ilocos Sur

NLEX Road Warriors hold outreach program in Ilocos Sur

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
In a bid to reach out to far-flung areas, the NLEX Road Warriors held their first “Dayo” program in Burgos, Ilocos...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

8 hours ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women&rsquo;s volleyball

Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women’s volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons dug deep and turned back gritty UP Fighting Maroons side to record their first win of the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

Inoue scores ninth-round KO win over Ancajas

By Abac Cordero | 39 minutes ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
No Linsanity for Taiwan

No Linsanity for Taiwan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 39 minutes ago
Nine-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and brother Joseph won’t suit up for Chinese-Taipei against Gilas in the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

Ancajas bows to Takuma Inoue in 9th-round KO

By Abac Cordero | 3 hours ago
It was a sad, cold evening in this Japanese capital after Takuma Inoue brought Jerwin Ancajas down on his knees in a ninth-round...
Sports
fbtw
Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

Belen asserts leader role in Lady Bulldogs' win vs Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the National University Lady Bulldogs turned to old reliable Bella Belen to finally notch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with