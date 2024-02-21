^

Chery Tiggo newcomer Maraño unfazed by captain role

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 1:57pm
Aby Maraño of Chery Tiggo
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Aby Maraño finds herself in a unique position in the new Premier Volleyball League season as she fills the role of captain despite being a newcomer for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Despite joining the team only a month ago, Maraño was tasked to be the floor general for a young Crossovers team. But already with a lot of experience in various roles in her years as a professional volleyball player, Maraño had no qualms about being placed in the forefront of her new club.

“About naman sa adjustment, kasi madaming beses na akong nag-team captain sa national team. Iba iba kasi talaga yung mga personality ng mga players and characters,” said Marano after their three-set victory over the Capital1 Solar Spikers on Tuesday. 

“Sa ngayon, sa edad ko na to, ‘di na ko nahihirapan pagdating sa ganyan. Mais-mais na lang sa akin yun, mani-mani na lang,” she added.

Gratitude was at the center of Maraño’s mindset when it came to the role, as she was aware of the prestige that comes with it — especially in a team like the Crossovers, which was stacked to the brim with talented players from veterans like Maraño herself and Mylene Paat, to young guns like Eya Laure and Cess Robles.

“Para sa akin, every time na mapupunta ako sa team na binibigyan ako ng ganitong role, ine-embrace ko siya because not everyone is given the chance or this kind of responsibility and if I am the one na nabigyan ng ganito, hindi ako para magreklamo or hindian,” she said. 

“So, kung ano lang yung papagawa nila Coach sa akin, paninindigan ko yun.”

Maraño hopes to continue leading her team both on and off the court as the PVL season goes on. 

“Gusto ko din talaga nasa personality ko na ma-guide ko sila not just inside the court, but also in life. So yun naman talaga calling ko siguro and purpose ko.”

She and the rest of the Crossovers plunge back into action this weekend as they face another new team in Strong Group Athletics on Saturday, February 24, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

