^

Sports

Quintanilla takes command in Philippine Ladies Open with 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 11:30am
Quintanilla takes command in Philippine Ladies Open with 70
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines – Grace Quintanilla dominated the long holes of Manila Golf Club and fashioned out a one-under 70 as she wrested a two-stroke lead over Laurea Duque at the start of the Philippine Ladies Open in Makati City Tuesday.

The Cebuana lass flaunted her power and birdied all but one of the four par-5s while likewise flashing superb iron shots, gaining strokes on Nos. 6 and 11, both par-3s, to seize command of the centerpiece Open class division of the three-division field.

She actually fought back from a one-over card after three holes, birdying the first par-5 (No. 4) and negating her mishaps on Nos. 5 and 8 with another birdie on the seventh, also a par-5.

She then checked her up-and-down frontside 36 with another birdie on No. 15 but missed a chance on the last long hole (No. 18) for a 34 and a one-under card at the par-71 layout.

Laurea matched Quintanilla’s output in the first nine holes but dropped shots on Nos. 10 and 15 before holing out with a birdie on the last to salvage a 72, while Precious Zaragosa birdied two par-3s (Nos. 8 and 11) but stumbled with five bogeys to card a 74 for third in the 54-hole championship.

Korean Ji Won Lee, an overall age-group champion in last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour like Zaragosa, also gunned down birdies but made six bogeys for a 75 while Reese Ng, Alessandra Luciano and Anya Cedo all submitted 76s to fall six strokes off the leader.

Meanwhile, Melissa Lee scored an 82 and took a three-stroke lead over Singapore’s Gillian Sim, who made an 85, in Class A. Raja Anciano shot an 86 while Aily Kidwell stood at joint fourth with two others after an 88.

Grace Caffyn, on the other hand, fired a 98 to grab a one-shot lead in Class B play. Stella Patruno, Grace Montilla, Potjanart Intarasoot, also from Singapore, and Rica Baltazar all carded 99s while Ma. Cecilia Madriaga and Alice Liang from China stayed in contention with 100 and 101, respectively.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rethinking All-Star Game

Rethinking All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There has to be some serious rethinking if the NBA hopes to bring back fan interest in the annual All-Star Game. It’s...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body&nbsp;

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams

Lady Spikers eye early lead, collide with Lady Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
After a show of force in the opener, reigning champion La Salle is out to pull away early from the pack when it spikes for...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

Bolts, Dream 3x3 champs

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
There’s a transfer of power in PBA 3x3.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

MPBL preseason starts in GenSan

19 hours ago
Bataan tangles with Manila at 4 p.m. in the opener of the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena strikes gold in Croatia

Obiena strikes gold in Croatia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena bagged his first gold medal of the year after dominating the Memorial Josip Gasparac...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals embracing next-man-up mentality

Nationals embracing next-man-up mentality

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is counting on its adaptability and next-man-up mentality as it tackles the first window of the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Petro strong enough for SGA

Petro strong enough for SGA

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara vowed to put on a good show during the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Custodio rules Dubai bowling

Custodio rules Dubai bowling

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino Marc Dylan Custodio delivered a performance to remember as he topped the 10th DIBC-Delta Open Bowling Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with