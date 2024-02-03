Eala loses to Russian foe in W50 Indore semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala bowed out of the semifinals of W50 Indore in India after falling in three sets against Russia’s Polina Kudermetova, 4-6, 7-6(5), 2-6, Saturday.

The two tennisters had a grueling matchup which reached two hours and 28 minutes.

Eala had a good start in the first set, winning the first two games.

Kudermetova then won two straight games to tie the first set.

They then traded games and were kept in a deadlock, 3-3.

After the Russian player tied the game, she won the next two games to move to within set point.

The Filipina managed to salvage the first set, but Kudermetova was able to finish her off.

In the second set, Eala was able to grab the first game, and the two traded games once again.

The 18-year-old moved within the set point, 5-4, but the Russian took two consecutive games to grab a 6-5 advantage.

Eala, then, forced a deciding game and won, 7-6(5).

In the deciding set, the Filipina tennis ace seemingly ran out of gas as she went down, 0-3.

She was able to win the next two games to inch closer, 2-3.

The third-seeded tennister was then blanked the rest of the way, 6-2.

Kudermetova had seven service aces in the match compared to Eala’s two.

The former won 63 service points compared to 58 for the latter.

She likewise won 44 receiving points compared to her foe’s 37.

Kudermetova will be facing Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic in the finals.