^

Sports

Fuel Masters seek decider vs Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 10:05am
Fuel Masters seek decider vs Hotshots
Phoenix Fuel Masters head coach Jamike Jarin
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off a big comeback win,  Phoenix will try and force a do-or-die Game 5 semifinals in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup against Magnolia.

The Hotshots and the Fuel Masters will play a crucial Game 4 on Wednesday night, with the former holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Hotshots will try to punch the last ticket to the PBA Finals in Game 4, while the Fuel Masters will try to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Game 3 win of the Fuel Masters was massive, as they had to claw back from 21 points down and win, 103-85.

Game 3 hero RJ Jazul said that the team simply did not want to go home.

“We don’t want to go home. [It was] do or die for us. As Coach [Jamike Jarin] said, we have practice tomorrow,” Jazul told reporters in Filipino on Sunday after the win.

“So our schedule will be wasted if we lost [in Game 3],” he added.

The Hotshots led by 21 points, 47-26, in the second quarter of the third game.

They looked primed to sweep the Fuel Masters, but the young Phoenix squad rose from the ashes and found its rhythm.

Jarin said that he reminded his wards at the half to play with fun, which led to the turnaround.

“Coming into the second half we just told ourselves we weren't having fun and we were just too tight and we were just letting Magnolia do the things that they wanted to do,” Jarin told reporters after the game.

“So we buckled down on defense and moved the ball and worked as a unit both offensively and defensively. Eventually, we caught up and executed and made some crucial baskets,” he added.

Phoenix guard RJ Jazul led the offensive onslaught that triggered the comeback, as he hit big 3-pointers in the second half.

"In the second quarter, in the timeout, I told them to just work on it. There's no such thing as a 21-point shot so the target was to get it down to around 14 or 15," Jarin said.

"Fortunately, we were able to get it and we got out of the locker room with fire in our eyes and were able to tie up the game and eventually got the lead,” he added.

Jazul said that down big, the team would just go down swinging.

“Of course, we will not give up. We were down 21 in the semis, that’s a lot. Thanks to my teammates… we got our rhythm,” the sharpshooting guard said.

Faced with another do-or-die situation, Phoenix will try to turn the series around with the biggest game of their season so far.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dwight Howard thanks Philippines after Strong Group stint

Dwight Howard thanks Philippines after Strong Group stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Grizzled NBA veteran Dwight Howard paid gratitude to the Philippines for giving him a golden opportunity to strut his stuff...
Sports
fbtw
Torrecampo leads winners in Valle Verde

Torrecampo leads winners in Valle Verde

11 hours ago
What she lacked in height, Maristella Torrecampo made up with her skills and talent as she upended top seed Ave Maria Policarpio,...
Sports
fbtw
Boatwright made sure he met height limit

Boatwright made sure he met height limit

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer import Bennie Boatwright is listed 6-10 in most scouting reports and with the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Howard relishes Dubai stint

Howard relishes Dubai stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Grizzled NBA veteran Dwight Howard paid gratitude to the Philippines for giving him a golden opportunity to strut his stuff...
Sports
fbtw
Do-or-die for Phoenix title showdown with SMB awaits Magnolia

Do-or-die for Phoenix title showdown with SMB awaits Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Even with its youth-laden crew, Phoenix has shown its mettle in handling pressure-packed do-or-die situations.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena driven by desire to inspire, create positive change

Obiena driven by desire to inspire, create positive change

11 hours ago
Ace pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena aims to use his outstanding athletic exploits of the past year to inspire the next...
Sports
fbtw
Cone hopeful of Brownlee being cleared for new Gilas duty

Cone hopeful of Brownlee being cleared for new Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone is hopeful Justin Brownlee will be cleared to rejoin Gilas Pilipinas in time for next month’s first assignments...
Sports
fbtw
Triple Giga get back at Bolts

Triple Giga get back at Bolts

11 hours ago
Third time’s the charm as TNT nailed a breakthrough in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference after a pair of unsuccessful...
Sports
fbtw
Super Bowl rematch: 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl rematch: 49ers vs Chiefs

11 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal taps Bagunas for added muscle

Cignal taps Bagunas for added muscle

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Cignal HD Spikers acquired the country’s top player Bryan Bagunas and a slew of talented young blood as part of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with