Seminar on diving, hyperbaric medicine set next month

MANILA, Philippines – Dive enthusiasts and medical professionals alike are invited to participate in a comprehensive two-part seminar on diving and hyperbaric medicine, featuring distinguished international resource speakers.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Bai Hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu from February 15-17, followed by sessions at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City from February 19-21. Each venue will accommodate 150 participants, providing an exclusive learning experience.

The seminar is organized by the Dive Committee, composed of the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving (PCSSD), and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB). The primary goal is to harmonize all scuba diving programs and activities across the country.

Richard “Dick” Clarke, president of the National Baromedical Services, Inc. USA, and the recipient of the 2023 DAN Lifetime Achievement Awardee, and Dr. Alicia Fleur Turner, a diving and hyperbaric medicine practitioner from Australia, will conduct the three-day sessions covering topics such as Diving Medicine review and update, Hyperbaric Chamber Operational and Safety Aspects, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Review.

The seminar is a direct response to the insights gathered during the dive dialogue in Cebu City last Sept. 2023, addressing the expressed needs of the dive industry. The inaugural Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine seminar took place in 2018, marking this as a significant continuation of knowledge dissemination and skill enhancement.

Registration and online payment can be completed through the provided QR code or via direct transfer to TIEZA DBP current account No. 0405-018676-030. For inquiries and details, reach out to [email protected].