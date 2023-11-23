NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

MANILA, Philippines -- A heated word war between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson marred the two teams’ clash in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday night.

The Road Warriors won over the Batang Pier, 112-104, with Robinson leading the charge for the former with a 30-point, 18-rebound performance.

However, the emotional game spilled to the dugout after the game, with Robinson and Jarencio trading words and expletives.

Videos posted on social media showed Jarencio supposedly telling the import that he is “just one bullet” and that he would “shoot [him] later.”

The team official also suddenly said “Happy New Year and Merry Christmas,” as the two teams were being forced apart.

After the game, NLEX head coach Frankie Lim said that when he reached the dugout, the two sides were already exchanging curses.

“So of course they were intimidating Robinson. [Robinson] was having none of it. So it ended up with bad words thrown at each other,” Lim told reporters in Filipino after the game.

The two sides already exchanged seemingly unpleasant words as early as the third quarter, when Robinson was already seen verbally jousting against the bench of NorthPort, including Jarencio and team governor Frederick Arejola.

The game had to be stopped for a few minutes to subdue the heated moment.

And with a few seconds remaining in the game clock, the two sides were already exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands.

The former NBA fifth overall pick, however, was caught by television cameras still arguing with members of the NorthPort bench, particularly Jarencio and Arejola.

“I will talk to Robinson because it is also embarrassing to their governor. I will talk to him,” Lim added.

Both teams are currently holding 2-2 win-loss records in the tournament.