^

Sports

Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 6:17pm
Tabuena logs Top 9 finish on hot 64
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena delivered a strong finish in the BNI Indonesian Masters, closing with a fiery seven-under 64 to tie for ninth in the BNI Indonesian Masters ruled by India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar in runaway fashion in Jakarta Sunday.

Tabuena wielded a hot putter and scorched the par-71 Royale Jakarta Golf Club course with 25 putts, spiking his 31-33 card with two chip-in birdies on Nos. 5 and 12 as the top Filipino shotmaker charged back from way down at joint 29th to post a Top 10 finish in a remarkable Asian Tour campaign in the season about to end.

It was Tabuena’s seventh Top 10 effort in 16 Asian Tour events this year, highlighted by a come-from-behind victory in the DGC Open in India last March. The ICTSI-backed ace also annexed two tied for fourth finishes in the World City Championship in Hong Kong and in the Macao Open.

After a break, the two-time Philippine Open champion heads to Taiwan for the final Asian Tour leg in the Taifong Open on November 30-December 3.

Tabuena birdied two of the first three holes to get his final round bid going, then picked up strokes on Nos. 5 and 6 and regained the shot he dropped on the seventh with another birdie on the ninth.

He added three more birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 17 and two-putted for par on the closing par-5 18th. Tabuena pocketed $28,975 (P1.6 million).

Angelo Que, meanwhile, limped with a 73 and wound up at tied 61st at 273 while Justin Quiban skied to a 76 and ended up at 66th at 288.

Bhullar, on the other hand, cruised to victory with a 67 as he pooled a 24-under 260 and beat Karandeep Kochhar by five. Kochhar shot a 65 to complete India’s dominance in the $1.5-million event, which served as the final leg of the International Series.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Waiting for FIBA

Waiting for FIBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is still in Los Angeles waiting for FIBA’s decision on the duration of his...
Sports
fbtw
Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

Archers closer to Final 4 bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Red-hot La Salle beat reigning champion Ateneo, 72-69, as it beefed up its twice-to-beat hopes and dragged its old rival to...
Sports
fbtw
With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

With semis ticket booked, La Salle's Phillips, Quiambao stress learning from last season's mistakes

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Everything has gone full circle for DLSU stars Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao after they helped lead the Green Archers to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

Ateneo's Baldwin jokes about rooting for UE to avoid playoff vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
At least for a day, Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin will be a fan of the UE Red Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

Phoenix survives skidding Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters did just enough and quelled a furious rally by Rain or Shine to send the Elasto Painters to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavs

Thunder roll over Warriors in overtime, Bucks outlast Mavs

4 hours ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Pagdanganan stay way off; Hataoka-Yang seal title clash

Saso, Pagdanganan stay way off; Hataoka-Yang seal title clash

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso rallied in time to rescue a second straight 69, but Bianca Pagdanganan tripped at the finish for a 70 as the duo...
Sports
fbtw
Manila&rsquo;s rich heritage gets share of spotlight in ASICS RnR run series

Manila’s rich heritage gets share of spotlight in ASICS RnR run series

7 hours ago
The ASICS Rock "n" Roll Running Series on November 26 is set to showcase Manila’s iconic landmarks, including the Walled...
Sports
fbtw
Eala barges into W40 Petange finals

Eala barges into W40 Petange finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala has the opportunity to take home her third professional singles' championship this year, barging into the finals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with