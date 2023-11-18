^

Sports

Title repeat-seeking Lascuña wary of young bets in Match Play Invitational

Philstar.com
November 18, 2023 | 5:16pm
Title repeat-seeking LascuÃ±a wary of young bets in Match Play Invitational
Tony Lascuna
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Unfazed by the Asian Tour regulars’ presence, Tony Lascuña acknowledges more the challenges of transitioning from a tight military course to the long, exacting The Country Club course, particularly wary of the younger players, whose length could spell the difference in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational reeling off Tuesday, November 21, in Laguna.

“I always see to it that I’m always ready for every tournament,” said the multi-titled Lascuña, who will turn 53 next month but remains one of the most-feared players on Tour. He overwhelmed young Keanu Jahns, 4&3, at Villamor Golf Club to rule the inaugural staging of the event that gathers the Top 32 players at the conclusion of this year's Philippine Golf Tour at Mimosa Plus.

Lascuna plans to compensate for his perceived shortcoming in yardage with strategic use of his 3-wood and rescue clubs while emphasizing that putting will also play a crucial role in the tournament. But he recognizes the talent of his competitors, including Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go, who with veteran Angelo Que, are all vying in the head-to-head duels while the Asian Tour is on a break.

“The length (at TCC) will be my most challenge. The young ones will have the edge, for sure, but there are many ways to compensate for my shortness in yardage,” said Lascuna.

The only four-time OOM winner in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit also said his fellow PGT regulars are ready for a crack at the crown , including Jhonnel Ababa, who nailed his first OOM title with victories at Villamor-Philippine Masters and at Mimosa and posted a number of Top 10 finishes, Valley leg winner Reymon Jaraula, Bacolod stage champion Ira Alido  and Rupert Zaragosa, who captured his first PGT win in runaway fashion in Iloilo.

Guido van der Valk also looms as the player to watch in the P2 million championship. Though he closed out the regular season without a title, blowing a couple of bids late in the circuit, the Dutchman remains a formidable force at TCC, having bested the field in the TCC Invitational, the flagship tournament of each PGT season, the last two years.

But in knockout duels where fortunes could shift at any given match and on a course that punishes even the slightest miscue, no one holds a distinct advantage among a mix of experienced an emerging talents, guaranteeing excitement and unpredictability to the tournament.

Others tipped to figure in the title hunt are former leg titlists Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, Jay Bayron, Elmer Salvador and Joenard Rates with legend Frankie Minoza also in the fold, along Mars Pucay, Albin Engino, Sean Ramos, Marvin Dumandan, Dino Villanueva, Nilo Salahog, Fidel Concepcion, Rico Depilo, Elee Bisera, Art Arbole, Gerald Rosales, Ferdie Aunzo and Koreans Min Seong Kim and Hyun Ho Rho.

Meanwhile, the P1.5 million Ladies PGT match play also braces for a thriller of a finish the way it was in its inaugural staging when Harmie Constantino rallied in regulation and edged top amateur Rianne Malixi in sudden death.

With victories at Luisita and Villamor, Constantino looks to score a repeat but a new set of rivals could emerge from among Florence Bisera, Mikha Fortuna and amateur Mafy Singson, along with Pamela Mariano, Chihiro Ikeda, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio, Sarah Ababa, Korean Seoyun Kim, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lovelyn Guioguio, Eva Miñoza and Lucy Landicho and amateur Laurea Duque.

vuukle comment

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

TONY LASCUNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots ground Batang Pier

Hotshots ground Batang Pier

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
In-form Magnolia transformed what’s expected as a tight battle for PBA Commissioner’s Cup leadership with fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Enoch Valdez took charge in the final half as Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame San Sebastian College’s...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

17 hours ago
Oklahoma City dealt shorthanded Golden State a fifth straight NBA defeat Thursday, the Warriors unable to contain the explosive...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

17 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stayed on track for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title after Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Holger...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales all out to upset Inoue

Tapales all out to upset Inoue

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapales is called the Nightmare and he hopes to be the worst dream ever for WBC/WBO...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

2 hours ago
A pair of young Fil-Am players from Las Vegas pulled off back-to-back three-set escapes, including a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

3 hours ago
Star rookie Victor Wembanyama put on a show, but his San Antonio Spurs slumped to a seventh straight defeat on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

4 hours ago
The Bacoor Strikers held the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics to five points in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 54-49,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso failed to sustain an eagle start and yielded a stroke to Nelly Korda in their head-to-head battle. She finished...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with