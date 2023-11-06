^

Sports

Bisera upbeat on looming overseas golf debut

Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 12:06pm
Bisera upbeat on looming overseas golf debut
Florence Bisera

MANILA, Philippines – Florence Bisera is filled with enthusiasm as she embarks on a new journey in her career, joining the crack 16-player Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crew in the Party Golfers Ladies Open unfolding Wednesday, November 8, in Taiwan.

“I am super happy to be able to join this tournament, this is my first outside the Philippines,” said Bisera before leaving for the 54-hole championship offering a total prize fund of NT$4 million (P7 million).

But the tournament is more than just a competition. It’s also an avenue and a valuable experience for Bisera as she has her sights set on competing abroad more frequently in the coming year.

“I am excited to learn many things since this is a stepping stone and an experience because I plan to really compete abroad next year,” she said.

The third year Civil Engineering student at Mapua University had a career-defining moment when she emerged triumphant in the LPGT South Pacific Classic in Davao last September, upstaging some of the best players on the LPGT. While that win was on a familiar turf, she is confident in her abilities and determination to achieve another top podium finish.

“I’ve been hitting my drives considerably well and my short game is quite okay, which I think is the most important thing. I’ve been focusing on my short game the last two months,” said the 21-year-old rising star with an impressive golfing lineage from one of Davao’s renowned golfing clans.

While she remains wary of the opposition from the best of the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and a band of aces from Thailand and Japan, Bisera is hopeful to figure in the title race coming off an intensive training for the blue-ribbon event.

“I did not prepare for this for a short time, I really took this opportunity seriously,” said Bisera, while stressing the need for her to polish her putting to get into the early mix and in contention in the final day.

“I think my putting because ever since I played golf it has been the most difficult part for me,” said Bisera, who hopes the make the most of her chance to familiarize herself with the unpredictable surface of the Lily Golf and Country Club layout Tuesday.

Bannering the LPGT cast are Pauline del Rosario, who is using the event as part of her build-up for the LPGA Q-Series in Alabama late this month, this year’s three-time LPGT winner Daniella Uy, and fellow leg titlists Harmie Constantino and Chanelle Avaricio.

Also ready to put up a challenge are Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Rev Alcantara, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda along with Koreans Seoyun Kim and Ju Young Yang and amateurs Laurea Duque, Lia Duque and Mafy Singson, also a two-time LPGT leg winner.

FLORENCE BISERA

GOLF
