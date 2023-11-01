‘Wemby’ as Slenderman, Giannis is Hulk as NBA stars dress up for Halloween

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA’s No. 1 one overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had the perfect costume for Halloween.

The seven-foot-four, 230-pound Wembanyama dressed up as Slenderman.

Before the Spurs’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday (Manila time,) the 19-year-old walked into the arena wearing a suit and had a cover on his face, depicting the Internet character.

According to a 2017 article by CBS News, the urban legend was created by artist Eric Knudsen, who depicted the character as an “abnormally tall, thin man, with a featureless face.”

And with his costume, Wembanya depicted the Slender Man perfectly.

The Spurs are currently holding a 1-2 win-loss slate so far in the NBA season, but with the crazy potential of Wembanyama, scary hours are indeed ahead for the rest of the NBA.

Meanwhile, the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo also dressed up as the Incredible Hulk after their hard-earned 122-114 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Happy Halloween from Giannis. ???? pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023

The strong-built Antetokounmpo played like the Hulk in the victory, scoring 33 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers’ LeBron James also dressed up, appearing as the ghoulish Beetlejuice.

“It’s showtime! Happy Halloween you crazies! But c’mon man! Just say my name just three times!” James posted on Instagram.

Los Angeles rival Paul George, meanwhile, suited up as “Where’s Waldo.”

“Where’s Paul though?” said George as he stepped into the arena, where they are currently facing the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets big man DeAndre Jordan appeared as Taylor Swift, wearing a blonde wig and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

The post by the Nuggets read, “Cherry lips, crystal skies.”

For his part, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III dressed up as a referee.