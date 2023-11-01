^

Sports

‘Wemby’ as Slenderman, Giannis is Hulk as NBA stars dress up for Halloween

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 11:48am
â��Wembyâ�� as Slenderman, Giannis is Hulk as NBA stars dress up for Halloween
Victor Wembanyama as the sinister Slenderman
Facebook / San Antonio Spurs

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA’s No. 1 one overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had the perfect costume for Halloween.

The seven-foot-four, 230-pound Wembanyama dressed up as Slenderman.

Before the Spurs’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday (Manila time,) the 19-year-old walked into the arena wearing a suit and had a cover on his face, depicting the Internet character.

According to a 2017 article by CBS News, the urban legend was created by artist Eric Knudsen, who depicted the character as an “abnormally tall, thin man, with a featureless face.”

And with his costume, Wembanya depicted the Slender Man perfectly.

The Spurs are currently holding a 1-2 win-loss slate so far in the NBA season, but with the crazy potential of Wembanyama, scary hours are indeed ahead for the rest of the NBA.

Meanwhile, the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo also dressed up as the Incredible Hulk after their hard-earned 122-114 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The strong-built Antetokounmpo played like the Hulk in the victory, scoring 33 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers’ LeBron James also dressed up, appearing as the ghoulish Beetlejuice.

“It’s showtime! Happy Halloween you crazies! But c’mon man! Just say my name just three times!” James posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? (@kingjames)

Los Angeles rival Paul George, meanwhile, suited up as “Where’s Waldo.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LA Clippers (@laclippers)

“Where’s Paul though?” said George as he stepped into the arena, where they are currently facing the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets big man DeAndre Jordan appeared as Taylor Swift, wearing a blonde wig and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

The post by the Nuggets read, “Cherry lips, crystal skies.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)

For his part, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III dressed up as a referee.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

HALLOWEEN

NBA

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

1 day ago
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Sports
fbtw
Will Brown seek redemption?

Will Brown seek redemption?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
In the 2010-11 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel Beer opened the conference with import Ira Brown of Gonzaga Univ...
Sports
fbtw
NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

1 day ago
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga eye revenge vs Chiba Jets

Tropang Giga eye revenge vs Chiba Jets

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Revenge and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS), organized by Gariath Concepts, is set to make a return from November 3-5 for a milestone...
Sports
fbtw
Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16

Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers smash Defenders

Crossovers smash Defenders

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Chery Tiggo, transitioning from a 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 heartbreaker against Akari the last time out, vented its ire...
Sports
fbtw
Curry fires 42 points, Warriors rip Pelicans

Curry fires 42 points, Warriors rip Pelicans

13 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 42 points and the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 on Monday ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with